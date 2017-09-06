White Sox stay receptive to Renteria’s manner

CLEVELAND — As Todd Frazier put it, the White Sox have been “going through the motions” on their current 1-5 road trip, so hearing Rick Renteria speak up in the dugout during a loss to the Rays Thursday was warranted.

It wasn’t the first time Renteria, upbeat and positive as he is, got vocal in a firm manner.

“Told them to keep playing the game,’’ Renteria said while downplaying it the next day Friday. “Pretty much it. Just play the game.”

Trying to get them motivated?

“Yeah, just give them some encouragement. It really wasn’t anything big. Wasn’t a big deal. Just giving them some encouragement. Keep playing.”

The Sox did cut a 6-0 deficit to 6-5 after the talk, so maybe there was something to it.

“We end up scoring five runs late and almost won,’’ Frazier said. “Was it necessarily from what he said? No. But it got us working again. Let’s go, we’re professionals. Let’s run out balls. Let’s get back to where we need to be and get going.’’

Renteria’s push since spring training has been about effort and execution. So far, his style hasn’t worn thin in the clubhouse.

Frazier said the players respect and like Renteria’s leadership style.

“Sure. Without a doubt,’’ Frazier said. “If there was a problem they’d either go to him or we’d talk about it. There hasn’t been any problems and I don’t see any problems coming on. He’s a great manager and he understands the nature of our team — we have a lot of young guys and he expects us veterans to patrol as well.’’

Frazier and Melky Cabrera drove in runs with a singles in a two-run third against Corey Kluber, right-hander Miguel Gonzalez couldn’t stay in the game past 4 2/3 innings, allowing a 430-foot homer to Edwin Encarnacion with a runner on base to give the Indians a 4-3 lead.

After trailing by six against the Rays Thursday, the Sox closed to within 6-5 on homers by Avisail Garcia and Frazier, but still lost.

“We got down and he kind of got on us a little bit,’’ Frazier said. “Nothing bad about that at all. It kind of woke us up a little bit. Sometimes you need that. We were going through the motions the last couple of games. Ricky knows we play hard but there is always a method to his madness per se.’’

Renteria steered away from talking about what actually was said in the dugout Thursday but he had this to say about talks in general with players:

“You have to have a purpose to any conversation that you have. I agree with probably the majority of the managers that don’t necessarily like having meetings. You have to make sure that it’s [not] like a dog that’s always barking. At some point you just start to ignore it. I think you just have to have purpose, you have to have a good feel, a sense of time for when it is you’re supposed to speak to people.’’