White Sox to celebrate 100th anniversary of World Series win

The White Sox are going to party like it’s 1917 next week.

In honor of their centennial anniversary of the club’s second World Series win, the South Siders are hosting a throwback game July 29 when they play the Cleveland Indians.

The White Sox and Indians will sport throwback threads.

The White Sox will wear replicas of the team’s 1917 uniforms, which were worn throughout World War I. The jerseys, which were worn by Hall of Famers Eddie Collins, Ray Schalk and Red Faber, will don the team’s original logo, which had a small “O” and “X” inside the large “S.”

The White Sox held the first Turn Back the Clock Day in July of 1990, donning 1917 uniforms in honor of the only Comiskey Park team to win the World Series. | Tom Cruze/Associated Press

Fans will get to join in the fun as well. The first 20,000 fans to enter Guaranteed Rate Field will receive 1917 commemorative jerseys.

“We have always treasured the memorable moments in White Sox history, so we wanted to create an opportunity for our fans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our 1917 World Series Championship with us,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We are excited to transform the ballpark into a different era of White Sox baseball, from the uniforms on the field and in the stands to old-time music and entertainment. It will certainly be a fun day for all baseball fans to enjoy.”

Fans can also enjoy 1917 discounts on food and merchandise. Popcorn and White Sox programs will cost 25 cents while supplies last.

The White Sox entered the All-Star break with a 38-49 record and are fifth in the American League Central standings. The South Siders return to play Friday at 7:10 p.m. when they host the Seattle Mariners.

