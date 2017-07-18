White Sox to hold annual game celebrating Negro Leagues

The White Sox will hold the 10th annual Double Duty Classic game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday to celebrate the history of Negro Leagues in Chicago and promote the next generation of inner-city baseball players.

The game begins at 1:05 p.m. and will feature the best inner-city high school baseball players dressed in retro East-West All-Star uniforms. Admission to the game is free and Comcast SportsNet will broadcast the game live. Fans must enter the ballpark through Gate 5.

‘‘This year’s event is particularly special as we mark the 10th Double Duty Classic event in our history,’’ said Sox vice president of community relations Christine O’Reilly in a news release. ‘‘Each year, we have seen young men participate in the event, learn and grow from the experience here – not only on the field, but in their careers away from the field and at home.”

There will also be a forum discussion before the game for invited guests on the history of the Negro Leagues and African-Americans in baseball. The forum will include Negro Leagues Baseball museum president Bob Kendrick, MLB senior vice president of youth programs Tony Reagins, Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson and Sox executive vice president Ken Williams.

Members of the East and the West shake hands after the East won in the Double Duty Classic Baseball All-Sra game at Cellular Field in Chicago. | Al Podgorski~CFhicago Sun-Times

‘‘It is so important to us that we continue to share the incredible legacy of the Negro Leagues with the next generation, so that we never take for granted the sacrifice and dedication of those men who played in order to give others a chance to play.’’

The DDC is named in honor of Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, who played for the Chicago American Giants of the Negro Leagues. Past alumni of the game include White Sox prospects Courtney Hawkins and Blake Hickman.