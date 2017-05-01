White Sox to host hitters camp

The White Sox will get an up-close and personal look at some of their hitting prospects next week, including Yoan Moncada, the centerpiece of Chris Sale trade, when they hold a hitters camp at their spring training complex for the fourth consecutive year.

The list of players for the three-day event hasn’t been finalized, although Moncada and catcher Zack Collins, one of the Sox’ first-round draft choices in 2016, are expected to attend. So is center fielder Charlie Tilson, the prospect acquired from the Cardinals in a trade for left-hander Zach Duke last season.

Hitting coach Todd Steverson, first-year hitting coordinator Mike Gellinger and first year director of player development Chris Getz are among the Sox staffers who will be on hand Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spring training is less than six weeks away, with pitchers and catchers reporting Feb. 14and the first full squad workout Feb. 18. The Sox’ Cactus League opener is Feb. 25 against the Dodgers, and Opening Day is April 3 against the Tigers at the Sox’ newly-named Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yoan Moncada

After four consecutive losing seasons and only one postseason appearance since 2005, the Sox have shifted into rebuilding mode. They traded five-time All-Star let-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox for infielder Moncada (rated by some evaluators as the No. 1 prospect in baseball), right-hander Michael Kopech, outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe and right-hander Victor Diaz before dealing outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals for right-handers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning — a haul of seven prospects for their top pitcher and position player in 2016.

More moves are expected between now and the mid-season trade deadline as the overhaul continues.