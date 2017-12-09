White Sox to open 2018 season at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox will open the 2018 season here at Kauffman Stadium, the team announced Tuesday, as part of a three-game series against AL Central foe Royals starting Friday, March 29.

The Sox’ home opener is Thursday, April 5 against the Tigers. The close out their season at the Twins Sept. 28-30.

They play the Cubs six times this season, May 11-13 at Wrigley Field and Sept. 21-23 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Other interleague dates include: The Cardinals (May 1-2 at Busch Stadium; July 10-11 at Guaranteed Rate Field), host to the Brewers from June 1-3, at the Reds July 2-4 and the Pirates May 8-9 at Guaranteed Rate Field and May 15-16 at PNC Park.

Schedules, which are tentative, were announced all around baseball Tuesday morning. The Sox play the Royals at 12:15 p.m.

2018 White Sox Schedule_Calendar

2018 White Sox Schedule_List