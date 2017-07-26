White Sox to put Avisail Garcia on disabled list

White Sox will put right fielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday or Thursday.

General manager Rick Hahn said Garcia had an MRI Wednesday after he expressed discomfort in his thumb. The MRI showed that a strained ligament in his right thumb.

Hahn said there is no indication he’ll need surgery, but he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.

“It’s a matter of letting the thumb heal and him getting back out there,” Hahn said. “He’s been fighting through this for a little while.”

Chicago White Sox' Avisail Garcia will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday or Thursday. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Alen Hanson will replace Garcia in the right field for Wednesday night’s game.

The White Sox’ lone All-Star this season went 0-for-9 in the last two games at Wrigley Field.

This season, Garcia is hitting .303 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI.