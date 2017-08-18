White Sox to promote right-hander Lucas Giolito

ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Lucas Giolito is scheduled to make his White Sox debut Monday when the team hosts the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox announced the promotion for Giolito on their Twitter feed and also said that right-hander

Michael Kopech will be promoted from Class AA Birmingham and pitch for Charlotte against Norfolk Monday.

Giolito (6-10, 4.48 ERA) was acquired along with right-handers Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning in a trade with the Nationals for Adam Eaton in December. Kopech was acquired with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects in the December trade with the Red Sox for Chris Sale.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, warms up with other pitchers at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Giolito is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in his last five starts.

“He’s a good place,” said Sox director of player development Chris Getz earlier this week.

“When you look at fastball command, that will kind of let you know how close they are [to being major league ready]. He’s improved in that area.”