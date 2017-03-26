White Sox’ Todd Frazier sticking to the plan

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The only eventful thing about Todd Frazier’s spring has been an oblique strain that put him on the shelf. The White Sox third baseman is healthy again and playing regularly, but making very little noise — no homers and a .178 batting average while striking out only six times.

Frazier isn’t concerned. He came to camp, following a season in which he hit a career high 40 homers and drove in a career high 98 runs while batting .225 — a career low — bent on hitting the ball to right field. The goal is to hike the average when the real games begin this season.

He says he’s sticking with the plan. For once.

“I always come into spring training wanting to work on something and after the first swing it’s ‘OK let’s go back to the way I am,’ ” Frazier said Sunday morning. “This time I am really trying to hone in on seeing some pitches, swinging at strikes.

Todd Frazier connects on a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays last April. (AP)

“My body feels good. Everything is good, where I want it to be. I’m working on some stuff, so the numbers might not be there but I’m working on stuff in spring training, and I’m pleased with the approach going to the opposite field.”

Frazier, 31, has a lot going on that could distract him. He will be a free agent after the season, which makes him a trade candidate, if not now by the time the trade deadline nears in late July for sure. There is also the added pressure of putting up big numbers to build his portfolio for free agency.

“It’s a huge year coming up for me,” he said. “I talked to Trick [hitting coach Todd Steverson] about being who you are, not trying to do too much and everything will take care of itself.”

With home run years of 29, 35 and 40 in his last two years, the former two with the Reds, Frazier ranks first among third basemen with 142 homers since 2012. His 40 long balls were the most ever by a Sox third baseman and he ranks third among active third baseman with a .966 fielding percentage, behind Martin Prado and Evan Longoria.

He says he’s “100 percent” healthy after dealing with a sprained left finger early in camp and the oblique.

“That was just a little glitch in the screen there,” he said. “The hand feels good. I haven’t had any work done on the hand or oblique in the last two or three weeks.”

With four Cactus League games left and two exhibitions in Milwaukee, “all I care about is how I’m feeling at the plate,” Frazier said.

“Just work on a couple things. We got six or seven more games before the end and we’ll start humping it up. There will be a time where it’s ‘go time. ‘It’s getting there. I get an off day [Monday]. After tomorrow we’ll start getting after it.”

Getting after adding points to that average.

“That’s a huge goal,” he said. “I’m a .250 hitter. Let’s be realistic, I’m not gong to hit .315 or. 320. I’d like to but that means I’m going to hit 15 home runs. I could do it but you have to be realistic with yourself and be who you are. The power will be there, so let’s get the average up and get those runners in scoring position in.”

The Sox host the Giants at Camelback Ranch Sunday. Here is the lineup:

Bourjos CF, Saladino 2B, M. Cabrera DH, Abreu 1B, Frazier 3B, A. Garcia RF, L. Garcia SS, Soto C, May LF, Shields P