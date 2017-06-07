White Sox top catching prospect ‘honored’ to play in Futures Game

White Sox top catching prospect Zack Collins is batting .213 at Class A Winston-Salem, and for one whose left-handed bat was considered his best tool, that would seem to be a concern.

But it’s not for Collins.

“For a hitter like me, average doesn’t really mean much,’’ Collins said Thursday. “I’m still getting on base a lot. I’m still putting up power numbers. Average will come around with the eye I have at the plate and putting balls hard in play, they will fall still. I’m not really too worried about it.’’

Collins, 22, leads the Carolina League with 60 walks in 74 games, hiking his on-base percentage to a healthy .369. And he has 10 homers, 12 doubles, two triples and 29 RBI. Those numbers, as well as his pedigree as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft, put him on the United States roster for the Futures Game in Miami Sunday.

Zack Collins works with White Sox pitchers at their spring training facility in Glendale, Ariz., in May. (AP)

“I mean, it’s a huge honor,’’ said Collins, who starred at the University of Miami. “I couldn’t be more excited for this weekend. I get to go home for a couple of days. I have a ton of people at the game and a bunch of people who watched me play in college.’’

MLB.com ranks Collins as the No. 68 overall prospect, the No. 4 catching prospect and the Sox’ No. 7 behind (in order) second baseman Yoan Moncada, right-hander Michael Kopech, outfielder Luis Robert and right-handers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Carson Fulmer. Moncada and Kopech are also playing in the Futures Game.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, Collins said.

“I think this year has been great. My main goal was to make a lot of improvements catching behind the plate. I’ve done that so far. The hitting will come around. I’m not too worried about that. It’s been a great year so far.’’

Ynoa designated for assignment; Robertson is back

The White Sox designated right-hander Michael Ynoa for assignment Thursday and reinstated closer David Robertson from the paternity list.

The 6-7 Ynoa, 25, is 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 22 relief appearances this season, his second with the Sox, who acquired him along with Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland Athletics in the Dec., 2014 trade for Marcus Semien, Josh Phegley, Chris Bassitt and Rangel Ravelo. Once considered one of the A’s top prospects, Ynoa has been used primarily in long relief and low-leverage situations this season.

Robertson, 32, was placed on the Paternity List Monday. His wife Erin gave birth to the couple’s second child, Violet Grace, Monday evening.

Gonzalez to make rehab start Thursday

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez was scheduled to make a rehab start for AAA Charlotte Thursday night. Gonzalez (4-8, 5.15 ERA) went on the 10-day disabled list with A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder on June 18.

The Sox are off Thursday. Here are their pitching probables for this weekend: