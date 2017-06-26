White Sox top pick Burger: ‘You dream of this as a little kid’

White Sox first-round draft pick Jake Burger is already feeling what it’s like to be a rookie.

Burger took batting practice before the Sox’ game Monday against the Yankees and said he was excited to start playing for the organization.

“It was unbelievable,” Burger said. “Kind of nervous to start out, but the guys took me in under their wings and it was awesome.”

Burger also admitted to experiencing another part of being a rookie — getting teased by veterans.

White Sox first-round draft pick Jake Burger speaks to reporters prior to Monday's game. | Elan Kane/Chicago Sun-Times

“They were all giving me a hard time, but they were happy for me and excited for me,” Burger said.

The Sox selected Burger, 21, with the 11th overall pick in the draft. He hit 22 home runs for Missouri State this season and was considered one of the top hitters in the draft. He has plus power to all fields and a favorable strikeout-to-walk ratio, a point of emphasis in the Sox’ rebuilding plan.

The 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year drove in 65 runs, scored 69 and had a .663 slugging percentage.

“[I have to] just work as hard as I can and see where it takes me,” Burger said. “The White Sox organization has a plan for me, and I’ll follow that plan for them.”

Burger, a junior from Chesterfield, Missouri, grew up a Sox fan, which has only added to his anticipation.

“Growing up a White Sox fan, you dream of this as a little kid,” Burger said. “I’m very grateful for it and grateful for the White Sox organization for giving me a chance.”

