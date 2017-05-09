White Sox top prospects Jiménez, Kopech receive monthly honors

The White Sox announced Tuesday that outfielder Eloy Jiménez and right-hander Michael Kopech were both named to respective weekly accolades.

For the second consecutive month, Jiménez, who primarily plays for Class AA Birmingham, received the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month title.

On the other hand, Kopech, who has been consistent on the mound for Class AAA Charlotte, was honored as club’s Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

Both honors were decided by a panel of Chicago-area media members.

Jiménez, who is currently rated by MLB.com as the No. 7 prospect in baseball, batted .345 (41-119) with nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored over 30 games in August and September between Birmingham and Class A Winston-Salem. The 20 year old was acquired by the White Sox from the Cubs on July 13 and since then, he has hit .348 with 16 doubles, 11 homers and 33 RBI in 47 games.

Kopech, who is also 20 and is currently rated by MLB.com as the No. 12 prospect in baseball, went 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA (5 ER/29.0 IP), 38 strikeouts and a .210 (22-105) opponents average over five starts in August and September between Charlotte and Birmingham. He pitched 9.0 consecutive scoreless IP while striking out 21 batters over two starts from August 5-12.

Kopech, who the White Sox in December by dealing off left-hand ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox, is 9-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 172 strikeouts over 25 starts.

Both Jiménez and Kopech are scheduled to attend White Sox home games on Tuesday and Wednesday and will speak with the media.