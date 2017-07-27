White Sox trade lefty Dan Jennings to Rays for prospect

The White Sox fire sale continued Thursday with yet another trade, this one sending left-handed reliever Dan Jennings to the Tampa Bay Rays for switch-hitting first base prospect Casey Gillaspie.

Jennings has pitched to a 3.45 ERA over 44 innings in his third season with the Sox. He owns a 2.86 ERA over six major league seasons.

Gillaspie, 24, is batting .227 with nine homers and 44 RBI for the Class AAA Durham Bulls. Gillaspie, a first-round Rays draft pick in 2014, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 10 prospect in the Tampa Bay organization.

“Casey is a recent first-round pick who has shown a quality approach at the plate with some power throughout his minor-league career,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He gives us yet another highly touted hitter who has stood out at every level in the Rays system and increases our organizational depth as we continue to add prospects to the system.”

Gillaspie, a younger brother of former Sox infielder Conor Gillaspie, is a career .259 hitter with 51 home runs, 198 RBI, 190 runs scored and a .349 on-base percentage in 377 games over four minor-league seasons in the Tampa Bay system.

Jennings, 30, is tied for second in the American League lead with 48 appearances this season.



“You really try to push that out of your head,” Jennings said Wednesday about the possibility of being traded. “I’ve been traded once before, totally unexpected. You really try to push that to the side. Even if you get traded, or you’re still here, it’s still the same game.”

The Sox, in full rebuild mode, are operating with a razor thin bullpen after they traded Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers Tuesday and David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees last week.

“We’re just going to have to keep going,” manager Rick Renteria said after the Sox, who own the third-worst record in baseball at 39-59, lost to the Cubs 8-3 Wednesday night. “There’s no lamenting or anything. This is the situation we’re in, and I think the guys want the ball every time I give it to them and they want to do a good job. We’re going to try to keep it respectable as much as we can, and in some cases win some ballgames.”

Jake Petricka is the only Sox reliever left from the Opening Day roster. Nate Jones and Zach Putnam are out for the season with injuries.

The Sox will make two roster moves later today to replace Jennings and Avisail Garcia, who will go on the disabled list with a strained ligament in his right thumb.