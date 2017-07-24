White Sox trying not to press as losing streak drags on

There were laughs and smiles in the visitors cramped clubhouse at Wrigley Field Monday morning.

It was far from a celebratory mood, but you might not have guessed the roster-ravaged White Sox were getting ready to attempt halting a nine-game losing streak against the suddenly rejuvenated Cubs in the opener of the four-game Crosstown Cup interleague series.

“You gotta keep it loose,” Anthony Swarzak said. “You have to enjoy coming to work every day. You have to enjoy doing what you are doing and you know, just trying not to press and have fun and the wins will come.”

Swarzak knows he might be the next to get dealt, which means he’d follow new Cub and former Jose Quintana; the two best right-handed relievers, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle; and third baseman Todd Frazier out the door. The recent trades of that quartet has coincided with a 3-13 month of July for the Sox, who haven’t won in 16 days (including four days of the All-Star break).

Yoan Moncada heads toward the batting cage to take batting practice Monday at Wrigley Field. Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen

The Sox have lost 12 of their last 13. For some fans, that’s not the worst thing knowing the front office is rebuilding. They have inched closer in recent weeks toward the worst record in baseball and the first pick in the 2018 draft that would come with that. The Sox have 57 losses, trailing only the Giants and Phillies with 62 for that distinction.

“We’re not trying to lose,” manager Rick Renteria said when it was suggested some fans say they are. “We’re doing everything we can to try and win a ballgame.”

Renteria moved top prospect up to second in his lineup against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Moncada batted second in his four games since being called up from AAA Charlotte last week.

Here’s how the Sox are lining up for the 1:20 p.m. game:

Melky Cabrera LF, Moncada 2B, Jose Abreu 1B, Avisail Garcia RF, Matt Davidson 3B, Tim Anderson SS, Adam Engel CF, Kevan Smith C, Miguel Gonzalez P.

A 10-game losing streak would be the Sox’ longest since 2013. The Sox are trying to avoid their worst July mark in franchise history — the 1950 Sox’ record record in July was 9-23 (.281). Their fewest July wins came during 2013, when they were 8-18.