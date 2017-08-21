White Sox, Twins delayed by rain

The White Sox game against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field is being delayed by rain.

The Sox lead 7-3 in with the Twins batting in the eighth inning in the first game of a doubleheader.

Carlos Rodon pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, striking out nine. Yolmer Sanchez drove in four runs with a three-run homer and sacrifice fly. Jose Abreu hit his 25th homer and doubled. Avisail Garcia has three hits.

The delay started at 6:51. The rain was expected to be out of the area by 7:15.