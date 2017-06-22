White Sox, Twins in rain delay

Baseball 06/22/2017, 12:09pm
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

MINNEAPOLIS — The start of the White Sox game against the Twins at Target Field is being delayed by rain.

The game was scheduled to begin at 12:10. It’s the finale of a three-game series.

The Sox have lost three straight games as they conclude a six-game road trip  Left-hander Jose Quintana will attempt to claim his 50th career victory. The Sox are 2-3 on the trip, which started with two wins in three games in Toronto.

The Sox open a 10-game home stand Friday against the A’s, Yankees and Rangers.

