White Sox, Twins rained out

The White Sox scheduled game against the Twins Wednesday night has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 21.

Left-hander Derek Holland (3-2, 2.02 ERA) was scheduled to take the mound for the Sox against the Twins and right-hander Phil Hughes (4-1, 4.32). They are expected to pitch Thursday.

The makeup doubleheader on Aug. 21 will begin at 4:10. The originally scheduled game will begin at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but no sooner than the scheduled start time.

Tickets for tonight’s postponed game are now a gift certificate, and fans should exchange those game tickets and parking coupons for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular-season Sox home game. All exchanges must be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office during regular business hours or by mail.

Fans with tickets for tonight’s game cannot use those tickets for entry on August 21. Fans with tickets for the 7:10 p.m. game on August 21 may attend both games of the doubleheader.