White Sox urge Reynaldo Lopez to speak up next time he’s hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, who exited his second start of the season Thursday with soreness in his right side, was still feeling it Friday and continues to be day-to-day, manager Rick Renteria said.

While Renteria does not fear the issue to be anything more serious, such as an oblique, he said the team will be cautious with one of its top pitching prospects. Barring a quick recovery in the next day or so, it seems reasonable to assume Lopez won’t be sent out Tuesday for his next scheduled start.

The Sox were not pleased to learn from Lopez that he went into Thursday’s game with some discomfort. His velocity was down a bit, and when Renteria and trainer Herm Schneider went to the mound during the fifth inning to see if his arm felt OK, Lopez didn’t say anything about his side until after they started back for the dugout. That’s because first baseman Jose Abreu spoke up.

“In the end he doesn’t have to be a hero,’’ Renteria said. “None of our guys have to be heroes.’’

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) talks with catcher Omar Narvaez, right, as second baseman Yoan Moncada, rear, walks up to the mound in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) ORG XMIT: OTKTG107

Lopez, who pitched six innings of two-run ball in his Sox debut against the Royals Friday, allowed six runs on five hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He continued to get ice treatment for his side Friday.

“Hurt,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said when asked Friday how Lopez looked Thursday.

“We saw it as the game was going on. The fastball wasn’t coming out of his hand.

“So we took him out and now we are going to get him well.’’

Chris Beck was hit by a line drive off the bat of Adrian Beltre in the same inning and left the game, but it was a glancing blow and he was available Friday.

Taking out the trash

Jose Abreu is a nose-to-the-grindstone worker but he showed his lighter side in Los Angeles Wednesday when, after hitting a home run against Yu Darvish, he toted a large garbage can on his back and collected trash from teammates in the Sox dugout.

“It was just a way to have some fun,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “The team is struggling, so when you do something good you have to have some fun. You have to keep the atmosphere in the dugout and clubhouse loose.’’

For what it’s worth, Abreu said he’s not fond of taking out the trash at home.

“That’s one of my hated duties,’’ he said. “I don’t like it.’’

In his fourth season, Abreu’s duties as a leader have never been more apparent. He showed it on Lopez’ behalf Thursday.

“Pito is starting to show the leadership that he has always had,’’ Renteria said. “Maybe he is expressing it a little bit more, being more open with his teammates, being able to talk to his teammate right in that moment, and saying, ‘Hey, listen, you might want to say something … You don’t want to get hurt.’

“It’s big. Those voices are huge because even though we always try to keep a pulse on everything that’s going on, a lot of that pulse also comes form the information the players are relaying to us. It’s huge.’’

Garcia misses second straight game

Avisail Garcia (left wrist) was held out a second straight night. The All-Star right fielder has missed 20 of the Sox last 41 games with an assortment of knee, finger, thumb and wrist ailments.