White Sox waiting for needed boost from Jose Quintana

SEATTLE – Just when the White Sox need Jose Quintana to be Jose Quintana — if not to step up as a needed anchor on a teetering starting rotation which hasn’t posted a win in 12 starts but to help general manager Rick Hahn’s bargaining position in trade discussions — the left-hander has been just ordinary.

Quintana knows it.

“I know I started slow but that happens sometimes,’’ said Quintana, scheduled to make his ninth start of the season Friday night against the Mariners at Safeco Field. “I have enough experience to work through it.’’

While Quintana’s ERA of 4.38, a WHIP of 1.42 and a record of 2-5 should be viewed as just a slight aberration over the course of a career that has seen the 2016 All-Star post remarkably consistent ERAs of 3.76, 3.51, 3.32, 3.36 and 3.20 over his first five seasons in the majors, his performance might be causing apprehension on what Quintana would be worth in a trade for prospects.

Jose Quintana pauses on the mound during the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 7. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Here’s what one National League scout who has been among the many scouts watching Quintana said this week: “Everyone says he’s a top of the rotation starter. Well, he may be the top starter for the White Sox but he’s not a top of the rotation guy. He’s good — don’t get me wrong, I like him – but he doesn’t have a dominant out pitch. He’s a 3 on a contender.’’

An AL scout wasn’t quite so harsh, saying Quintana is a No. 3 starter, “at minimum,’’ for a contender.

“Look at what he has done in his career. Can you consider him a No. 2? With his body of work you could.

“He might not have a standout pitch but he has three good ones – he just didn’t have them early in the season. He’s a lefty, he throws a lot of innings, he competes well, throws tons of strikes and has team control for several years on a favorable contract.’’

Ah, that wonderful team-friendly contract. Quintana, who is earning $7 million this season, is signed through next year with club options for 2019 and 2020 in a deal that would pay an affordable $8.85 million in 2018, $10.5 million in 2019 and $10.5 million in 2020. Tack on his age, 28, and those costs to what he has done – he ranked seventh in ERA, WHIP, starts and quality starts among major league lefties since 2012 going into the season and is one of six pitchers with 30-plus starts and 200 innings in each of the last four seasons — and out comes a load of prospect value in a potential trade for a rebuilding club like the Sox.

“It all comes down to if a team considers him a No. 2,’’ the AL scout said. “Early on, he definitely has not been. If he gets hot for three or four weeks … it’s like an ebay auction, you have to get people emotionally tied to the item for them to up the bid.’’

Going into his start Friday, Quintana felt like he was close to being the “Q” of old. His stuff lacks for wow factor – he throws a 92-93 mph fastball which scouts say “gets up” on hitters because of how it comes out of his hand – and a curve and changeup, are the same as always. Physically he’s good, he said.

“I want more,’’ he said. “And I want to be better. I don’t believe in luck, I believe in my preparation and if I keep doing what I’ve always done these last few years I’ll be on the same page as before.’’

Quintana has had to answer questions about being trade bait since the first day of spring training. His even, focused and workmanlike demeanor hasn’t changed, but he’d have to have blinders on to know he’s being watched closely. The rumor mill, as well as trade discussions among teams, was hot and heavy during the offseason and steady through spring training, but it quieted during April and this month.

It will certainly pick up in June and July in advance of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Quintana insists it’s not a distraction.

“Same,’’ he said of his focus. “That never changes.’’