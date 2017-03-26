White Sox walk off with win over Giants

GLENDALE, Ariz — Here’s a recap on the White Sox’ 4-3 win over the Giants on Sunday:

James Shields, who will start the White Sox’ second game of the season against the Tigers, wasn’t nearly as good as he was in his previous outing when he pitched six scoreless innings against the Rangers. Shields allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings and the damage would have been worse save for a pickoff of Chris Marrero at third base and Jimmy Rollins getting thrown out third at by relay man Tyler Saladino after Rollins bounced a double off the left-center field wall.

In his final Cactus League start, Shields struck out two, but the 35-year-old veteran did put four zeroes on the board.

“I was up in the zone a little bit and they took advantage of it,’’ Shields said. “But overall I felt good and I’m ready to move on.’’

James Shields (Getty Images)

Shields’ focus of late has been with his two-seam fastball, trying to keep it down in the zone for ground-ball outs. He described the pitch Sunday as “a little erratic.’’

Shields might pitch when the Sox play the Brewers in two exhibitions in Milwaukee next weekend. He is slated to start the second game of the season against the Tigers on April 5.

Walk-off win

Catcher Roberto Pena drove in two runs with a single with two outs in the ninth improve the Sox’ Cactus League record to 15-14-1. The Sox bench emptied and celebrated with almost as much gusto as a regular season game. Nate Jones (two strikeouts) and David Robertson, in their first appearances since the World Baseball Classic, each pitched a perfect inning.

Down the stretch

After Derek Holland starts against the Dodgers Monday, Chris Volstad, who is in minor league camp, will start Tuesday. Dylan Covey starts the Arizona finale Wednesday.

On deck

Sox vs. Dodgers in Glendale, 3:05, CSN, Derek Holland vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu. Starter Miguel Gonzalez is slated to pitch in relief.