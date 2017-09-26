Whitney Young High School drops football

Just two weeks after forfeiting to Taft, Young has officially canceled its football season.

The Illinois High School Association’s official schedule has Young listed as “dropped football.”

The Dolphins have just 26 players this season, so a few injuries sustained in a Week 3 game against Goode has left the squad short-handed.

“Our administration made the determination that playing this week would not be in the best interests of our players, many of our players are lower level kids,” Franken said before Week 4.

Young played again in Week 5 and lost 52-0 to Simeon.