Who’s most effective? Jose Quintana or Jon Lester, depends who you ask

For those unfamiliar with metrics, the gap between pitching WAR at Baseball-Reference.com and Fangraphs.com can be difficult to fathom.

By Baseball-Reference metrics, Jose Quintana has been the most effective starting pitcher in Chicago this season with a 1.4 bWAR – 1.2 with the White Sox and 0.2 with the Cubs. Through Sunday’s games, Kyle Hendricks is next at 1.3, with fellow Cubs starters Jake Arrieta at 1.1, Jon Lester 0.9 and John Lackey 0.3.

But at Fangraphs, Lester is No. 1 at 2.8, followed by Quintana at 2.3, Arrieta at 2.1, Hendricks at 1.1 and Lackey at -0.1.

The difference is in fielding dependent wins. Baseball-Reference’s bWAR includes them and Fangraphs’ fWAR doesn’t.

Cubs pitchers Jose Quintana (left) and Jon Lester. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images, Ralph Freso/AP (Lester)

That’s because of what the metrics are designed to do. The Baseball-Reference version reflects what has happened while a pitcher was on the mound. Fangraphs attempts to balance that with a predictive element.

Hendricks (3.70 ERA, 3.81 runs allowed per nine innings) has allowed fewer runs than Lester (3.99, 4.73), so Hendricks has a better bWAR. That’s influenced by defense, as seen in part by 12 unearned runs against Lester and only one against Hendricks.

Fangraphs factors out defense out by basing its fWAR on fielding independent pitching – walks, strikeouts and home runs. Lester, who matches Hendricks with 1.2 home runs and 2.8 walks per nine innings, strikes out 9.5 per nine vs. 7.5 for Hendricks. So Lester, with a 3.69 FIP to Hendricks’ 4.21, has a better fWAR.

That brings us back to fielding dependent wins. Fangraphs breaks the total into balls in play wins and left on base wins.

Balls in play wins calculates how many more or fewer runs would normally score given balls in play against a pitcher. The formula is complex, includes park factors, a runs to wins conversion factor and uses linear weights that change from year to year: ((((H-HR)*(w1B * p1B + w2B * pxBH) ) / (TBF – HR – BB – HBP – SO)) – lgwBABIP) * (TBF – HR – BB – HBP – SO) / PF / RtW * -1.

That boils down to high BIP-Wins if a lower than average portion of balls in play drop in for hits.

Left on base wins will be high if a higher than usual percentage of runners are left on base.

Unusually high BIP-Wins and LOB-Wins usually don’t hold up from year to year, so Fangraphs omits them from its WAR calculation.

But if you add those two factors to fWAR, you get runs allowed WAR, which is very close to bWAR.

In Lester’s case, BIP-Wins (-0.2) and LOB-Wins (-1.2) are both negative, so his runs allowed-based WAR will be lower than the FIP-based fWAR. Hendricks is on the positive side with 0.4 BIP-Wins and 0.2 LOB-Wins, so fWAR will be lower than RA-WAR or bWAR.

Both runs-based and FIP-based WAR give us valuable information. BWAR reflects what has happened so far, while fWAR is a strong indicator of near-future performance. In a Lester-Hendricks comparison, your choice depends on what you want from the metric.

