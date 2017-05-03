Why Jon Lester says openers suck but changing catchers won’t

SURPRISE, Ariz. – No, that’s not a typo on Jon Lester’s bio sheet.

He and his wife named their newborn daughter Cy last November. Well, technically Cy Elizabeth.

But, yeah, Cy. Like that Cy.

“That’s more of a coincidence than anything,” the Cubs’ star left-hander said. “It’s not after Cy Young.

“It’s just a name we really liked.”

Lester couldn’t really explain the origin of the affinity he and his wife developed for that name.

But if you’ve watched him pitch the last several years – and especially during his seven-month season for the Cubs last year – it’s not hard to imagine how familiar and appealing the word might have sounded as often as it has been mentioned near his own name.

The man the Cubs signed for $155 million at the competitive turning point of their rebuild came as close to a Cy Young Award last year as he has in his career, the National League runner-up to Max Scherzer of the Nationals. He finished fourth in the American League twice with the Red Sox.

On Sunday he began the next act to that 19-5, 2.44-ERA, World Series-championship season when he made his spring debut with two innings against the Texas Rangers.

“I would love to have about 15 of those [seasons like last year],” he said. “But if I take the ball every five days and get 200-something innings, I feel I’m in a good position to have a good year, a decent year – whatever my numbers have said over the last 10, 11 years.”

Sunday’s first game of the spring came exactly four weeks before Lester makes the sixth Opening Day start of his career, second as a Cub.

“Obviously it’s an honor to be named that guy, especially on this staff in this organization,” said Lester, who reiterated what he said about how pitching an opener “sucks” because it’s going in cold, building off no trends, rhythms or recent scouting.

He’s 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA in five openers (his teams 1-4 in those games).

“It’s just a weird game,” said Lester, who called Game 1 playoff starts easier because of all the known quantities involved that have built up all year. “That first one is just always a little bit different. But at the same time it’s fun. It’s a lot of different emotions going into it.”

The bigger potential issue is that he’ll open without the security blanket of his personal catcher of the last four seasons, David Ross of Dancing with the Stars fame.

Ross became an expert at keeping runners and bunters in check for Lester, who has had problems with yips throwing to bases, dating to his amateur days.

On Sunday, he and young catcher Willson Contreras worked together through nine batters – half their total together all last season, when Contreras was a rookie.

But Lester said he already feels a comfort level with Contreras, and that he thinks Contreras’ exceptional arm will make up for any catching up he has to do on what had been a Ross-Lester-Anthony Rizzo triangle of tricks for handling the running game.

“I forgot how good of an arm he has until that first throw down to second base [after first-inning warmups],” Lester said. “I’ve got to remember to get the hell out of the way.

“We’ll figure it out,” he added of the building relationship with the catcher who is expected to be the starter for the final four years of Lester’s contract. “It’s just a matter of throwing innings and pitches and all that stuff. I’m not concerned with it at all.

“Willie’s such a good kid and cares and he wants to learn and get better. I don’t see any reason why this is ever going to be an issue for anybody.”

If he’s right, and the 33-year-old left arm holds up to recent form, he might even have a shot at adding another Cy to the family.