Why trading Javy Baez at the deadline is laughable to the Cubs

No, Javy Baez isn’t getting traded for pitching this summer.

Debate the merits all you want with the barfly on the next stool as you read the amateur columnists or listen to the radio heads. And then have another.

But know that even before Baez broke out Thursday with a five-RBI game, the Cubs were doing more laughing at recent speculation on the topic than actually considering a move that would gut their middle-infield quality.

Never mind that teams looking to add for playoff pushes rarely subtract big-league contributors in the process. And never mind the fact that the co-National League Championship Series MVP proved last fall he can perform on the biggest, brightest stages – or the fact that he had the home run to beat the Giants 1-0 in the playoff opener and the game-winning single in the ninth inning of the first-round clincher.

Baez on a force at second in Thursday's fifth inning.

Baez, 24, is an elite fielder at every infield position; he’s the Cubs’ only bona fide big-league shortstop capable of backing up Addison Russell; and he’s good enough at short that he’d be the likely starter there for all but a handful of teams.

And when he broke from a 1-for-18 slide with a first-inning grand slam that turned on the rout against the Reds Thursday, he offered a majestic reminder of what he can do at the plate – wild swings, strikeouts and all.

Team officials won’t talk about specific players who may be trade candidates or targets.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t clear about their feelings regarding Baez.

“Javy has the incredibly rare ability to change the game at any time on both sides of the ball and base running,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “We saw Javy at his best last year in the postseason. He can do that any day. Any day he can change a game. There’s not a lot of players you can say that about, that can fundamentally alter a game at any point.”

And Hoyer said that about Baez the day before hit the slam during a three-hit performance that also included a run-scoring single the opposite way and an intentional walk.

“And, listen, he’s not a completely mature player,” Hoyer added. “He’s going to continue to get better as he plays in the big leagues more. But what he already is, is tremendously valuable, and I think that’s only going to continue to grow.”