Ice fishing quickly became widespread across the area and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
“What a difference a week makes,” said Steve Palmisano at Henry’s. “Three weeks ago we had T-shirts on. Quickest I have ever seen us make ice.”
“They’re thicker than ticks on a coonhound right now,” said Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine.
I think he was talking about the number of ice fishermen getting out.
Ricardo Cruz, who caught the Illinois record whitefish this summer, sent a colorful photo of perch at Navy Pier last week. Perch action has been more variable or limited in recent days with the brutal weather, but that will likely rebound over the rest of the week.
AREA LAKES
Click here for a list of regulations for ice fishing public sites around the Chicago area. A lot of the ice fishing is on retention and subdivision ponds.
Ken “Husker” O’Malley did a nice job summing up conditions, especially would note his comment on bass fishing:
Hey Dale,
Ice thickness on area lakes vary depending on the lake. Most have 4-5 inches along the shorelines. Middle basin drops down to only 3 inches. Next few days will build those areas up. Bass were good mid day on tip ups using medium roaches in shallow weedy areas. Right were they should be at first ice. Things are shaping up for an excellent ice fishing season.TTYL
—
Ken “Husker” O’Malley
Huskeroutdoors
Waterworks fishing team
Steve Palmisano at Henry’s said some nice pike action at Wampum.
BRAIDWOOD
Closed for the season.
CALUMET SYSTEM
No update.
CHAIN O’LAKES AREA
“Come out and enjoy yourself, stay where you see tracks, spud where you don’t see tracks,” Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine said. “Weather will be very good for people who like to ice fish.” He said some of the better starting points are at Channel or south bay of Pistakee.
Arden Katz said the key at Nielsen’s Channel was moving around and drilling lots of holes; but the panfishing is good.
For Chain updates, check with Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.
CHAIN ACCESS: Here are some access points. For Nielsen’s Channel off the Fox River at Port Barrington, there’s Hermann’s Lowlife Bar & Grill with $5 parking, food and drink and, generally, bait. For T-Channel, the usual procedure is to park in back at Famous Freddie’s and be out by 11:30 or come in and eat. On Channel, Chopper’s Bar takes the $5 parking is taken off if you order food. For Spring Lake, Granny’s at Spring Lake Marina has parking and takes the $5 off if you order food.
CHICAGO RIVER
No update this week from Capt. Pat Harrison (click here for his site).
DELAVAN/LAKE GENEVA AREA, WISCONSIN
No update.
DES PLAINES RIVER
No update.
DOWNSTATE NOTES
POWERTON: Reopened to shore fishing. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Boat fishing reopens on Feb. 15. LAKE OF EGYPT/REND: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the season. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for season.
The updates on Downstate sites below come from Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com:
– RICE LAKE – . . , will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose season..
– BANNER MARSH – Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING on Oct. 12th with last day to boat fish being Oct. 11th
AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA,
which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st– DOUBLE T STATE FISH and WILDLIFE AREA – . . . remains Closed till Feb. 1st– EMIQUON PRESERVE – No boating, fishing or ice skating access before 12:00 pm during waterfowl season.– EVERGREEN LAKE – the SOUTHERN PART OF LAKE, AROUND DEER ISLANDand ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st
to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl.YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.– SNAKEDEN HOLLOW & McMASTER LAKE – closed– SPRING LAKE (South & North) – WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Waterfowl Hunting Area ON OCT. 15thwith Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 14th with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–
& AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north endat the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats –
and Shore Fishing is allowed in entire lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.– SANGCHRIS LAKE – THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKEand Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic
effective Oct. 12th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 11th) through Jan. 31, 2016
(during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only).– PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake is CLOSED from Nov. 1st to Jan. 15th
to Fishing until after 12:01 PM on Wednesday & Saturday.– ANDERSON LAKE – THIS AREA Will be CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake
from Oct. 15th (with last day to boat fish Oct. 14th) through Dec. 20th during waterfowl season
with bank fishing Only allowed.– CLINTON LAKE – an easterly area of Clinton Lake (The Waterfowl Refuge Area) between the DeWitt Bridge East (CH14) and the Rt. 48 Bridge
will CLOSE be on October 10th and will re-open on MARCH 31st…
FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS
No update.
FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN
No update.
GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY
Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this last week, but I think it holds up for general advice at this stage:
Good morning fellas….here is an update/forecast on the fishing
We are now in that transition phase of the fishing season. Too cold to put the boat in and not enough ice to safely fish. Our temperatures are going to drop significantly here this week and if the wind can stay down a bit, we will make some ice especially in and around some of the protected bays. I anticipate some diehard fishermen will be venturing out on the bays of Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sawyer Harbor, the inner bay of Sturgeon Bay along with some of the inland lakes like Clarks Lake and Kangaroo Lake. And like I said, it all depends on the winds. Generally, the areas I mentioned are the first areas that get ice covered and are usually the safest earlier in the season. Early in the ice season fishermen will concentrate their efforts obviously in shallower water searching for schools of Perch and Northern Pike which should be good since the both species were very active and quite plentiful late fall all the way up to our recent arctic blast. Brown Trout will also be getting targeted especially in the Northern Door County harbors from Egg Harbor north to Sister Bay…those bays generally freeze a bit later as they are not as protected, but like I said earlier, if the winds cooperate just a little, there will be some fair ice cover
For the Perch, fishermen will generally spread out a few tip ups with fatheads and or shiner minnows and jig with and assortment of jigs tipped with wax worms, spikes and minnows or minnow pieces. One of the main keys to shallow water fishing is to be as quiet as you can as those fish will spoke easily in that shallow water
And for the Pike, fishermen will run a spread of tip ups and automatic fishermen over a large area and suspend sucker minnows and Golden shiners. The Pike fishing is usually very good during first ice so there is lots of anxious fishermen out there right now.
And the same goes for the Brown Trout fishing…fishermen will run a tip up or auto fishermen spread around a certain area, but don’t forget your jig rod. Many times, trout will hit a tip up and drop the bait and if you throw a minnow head on a jigging spoon and drop it down the hole you can get that fish to hit right away
And as the bay of Green Bay continues to freeze and hopefully freeze well and quickly, fishermen will gradually venture out to some of those deep water “Honey Holes” and or steeper shoreline drop offs and reefs chasing Perch, Walleye, Brown Trout, Pike and of course the very sought after and delicious Whitefish
Walleye fishermen will set up on and around reefs, shoals, steep shoreline drop offs that have rock to mud or sand transitions and generally fish for a couple hours in the morning and in the evening. The best jigs to have in the box are Odd’ball jigs, Rapala jigs, Shiver minnows and Rippin Raps just to name a few
And the Whitefish, well you can catch them all day long. The better areas and the most popular areas are generally from the Henderson’s Point area north past Egg Harbor. And again, the ice is the key. If there is good, stable and thick ice, the options are endless. You can catch Whitefish as shallow as 5 feet of water out to 100 plus feet of water. We always tell fishermen to stay away from the large groups of people and there success will be much greater. Unfortunately, fishermen attract other fishermen and then you end up with lots of people in one area which in turn usually turns off the fish because of the noise. So spread out and if you think you are far enough away from a group of fishermen, go even farther away and your success will greatly increase
There are too many options when it comes to types of jigs to use for the Whitefish to mention….it mainly comes down to technique and equipment. A decent flasher like a Vexilar or Marcum is one of the keys along with the right rod and real and especially line is the key. You have to know if you are fishing for fish 1st and foremost and if there are fish down there especially in that deep water like 50 to 100 feet, you need a good rod and reel and especially line to get those fish hooked and up to the hole. No stretch and thin Power Pro line tipped with a good fluorocarbon leader will greatly increase your odds. Tipping whatever jig you use including your slider hook which 90 percent of the Whitefish fishermen run with minnow pieces, wax worms, spikes and or gulp.
Thanks;
Lance LaVine
Howie’s Tackle
1309 Green Bay Rd
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Ph: 920-746-9916
The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.
HEIDECKE LAKE
Closed for the season.
ILLINOIS RIVER
Remember that Illinois Valley Outdoors is closed. Have bait and terminal tackle before going.
INDIANA STREAMS
I would expect fishermen getting back out to try as weather moderates. Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map.
KANKAKEE RIVER
No update. There have periodic ice jams, especially around Momence.
LAKE ERIE
The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.
LAKEFRONT
Ice is making for a more variable experience with perch. But I suspect things will change and evolve as the weather moderates this week. Steve Palmisano at Henry’s said there was still some perch being caught around open water at 89th and 92nd. There is some limited ice fishing in some harbors, but that is very variable and likely to become more variable this week. NAVY PIER NOTE: The fisherman’s parking special is $6, if out by 10 a.m. Find an parking attendant after you pull in to get the special. PIER PASSES: The pier passes for legal access to fish select piers at Jackson, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors in Chicago are available at Henry’s ($6 cash, one per valid fishing license). SHOP NOTE: Park Bait is closed for the winter.
LAKE VERMILION, MINNESOTA
Check Jarek Wujkowski of Rodsbent Guide Service.
LaSALLE LAKE
Closed for season.
MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN
Gene Dellinger at D & S Bait said most lakes are icing over; Cherokee Marsh and Monona Bay are being most seriously fished; best bite is the bluegill on Monona Bay. Mendota is still open, but that could change with a calm night (but ice fishing Mendota is unlikely this weekend). Otherwise, go to Facebook for the latest updates.
MAZONIA
Reopens to ice fishing at your own risk on Dec. 31. Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington. Open daily, 6 a.m.-sunset.
MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN
Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service.
MILWAUKEE HARBOR
Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.
NORTHERN WISCONSIN
MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis. sent this:
EAGLE RIVER: This came from B+L, from reports from George Langley, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce:
Fishing Report
The “Polar Vortex” is here and will have lasting impacts on the immediate fishing future. Barring extensive snow from winter systems coming through, the area will end up with great ice. Currently, 99% of the lakes are frozen over, with ice constantly mounting.
Only a few anglers have tested the ice out so far. While early ice season can be good, it takes a while to trust the ice thickness. This week’s cold will really set the rest of the season and the area should welcome a significant increase in the number of anglers out by next weekend. Don’t forget to double check ice thickness as you go deeper, and remember that on lakes that have current, such as the Chain of 28 Lakes, you’ll have some serious differences in ice thickness in specific areas.
Walleye: This fish was residing deeper before the ice came, but will now start making daily runs into the weeds or shallower water each evening to feed. Look to intercept them as they come in, setting tip-ups at the deeper weed edges in the evening. The most common tip-up bait is golden shiners, with walleye suckers a distant second. Move shallower if fishing late, as the balance of those fish are cruising the weeds.
Panfish: Look for action in a few weeks as all fish become more active.
Bluegills: Typically slow starters each ice season.
Perch: They are a little easier to find, usually in the deeper weeds.
Crappies: Settling in deeper water in the winter, and will be found over deep mud flats or in the holes on the Chain of 28 Lakes.
NORTHWEST INDIANA
Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted that ice fishing is beginning and he expects it to become even stronger as the weather stablizes later this week. His hours are 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN
No update.
ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN
The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root river section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.
ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN
Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said the lower river is iced.
ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA
Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.
SHABBONA LAKE
Lakeside is scheduled to reopen Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Lake hours are now 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The restaurant is closed for the season. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.
Here was the latest posting:
Shabbona Lakeside Bait and Tackle is planning on opening Friday Dec. 23 and will be open 7 days a week 8AM to 2PM after that except for Christmas Day. We will have a full line of bait and ice fishing tackle as well as ice fishing rentals (vexilars, marcum color cameras, propane power auger, hand auger, ice tents, and sleds).
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN
The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Stream flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.
WISCONSIN RIVER
No update.
WOLF LAKE
No update.
WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN
No update.