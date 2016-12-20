Widespread ice fishing: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Ice fishing quickly became widespread across the area and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

“What a difference a week makes,” said Steve Palmisano at Henry’s. “Three weeks ago we had T-shirts on. Quickest I have ever seen us make ice.”

“They’re thicker than ticks on a coonhound right now,” said Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine.

I think he was talking about the number of ice fishermen getting out.

Ricardo Cruz, who caught the Illinois record whitefish this summer, sent a colorful photo of perch at Navy Pier last week. Perch action has been more variable or limited in recent days with the brutal weather, but that will likely rebound over the rest of the week.

AREA LAKES

Click here for a list of regulations for ice fishing public sites around the Chicago area. A lot of the ice fishing is on retention and subdivision ponds.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley did a nice job summing up conditions, especially would note his comment on bass fishing:

Hey Dale, Ice thickness on area lakes vary depending on the lake. Most have 4-5 inches along the shorelines. Middle basin drops down to only 3 inches. Next few days will build those areas up. Bass were good mid day on tip ups using medium roaches in shallow weedy areas. Right were they should be at first ice. Things are shaping up for an excellent ice fishing season. TTYL —

Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Huskeroutdoors

Waterworks fishing team

Steve Palmisano at Henry’s said some nice pike action at Wampum.

AREA WATER LEVELSGo to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD

Closed for the season.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

“Come out and enjoy yourself, stay where you see tracks, spud where you don’t see tracks,” Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine said. “Weather will be very good for people who like to ice fish.” He said some of the better starting points are at Channel or south bay of Pistakee.

Arden Katz said the key at Nielsen’s Channel was moving around and drilling lots of holes; but the panfishing is good.

For Chain updates, check with Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHAIN ACCESS: Here are some access points. For Nielsen’s Channel off the Fox River at Port Barrington, there’s Hermann’s Lowlife Bar & Grill with $5 parking, food and drink and, generally, bait. For T-Channel, the usual procedure is to park in back at Famous Freddie’s and be out by 11:30 or come in and eat. On Channel, Chopper’s Bar takes the $5 parking is taken off if you order food. For Spring Lake, Granny’s at Spring Lake Marina has parking and takes the $5 off if you order food.

CHICAGO RIVER

No update this week from Capt. Pat Harrison (click here for his site).

DELAVAN/LAKE GENEVA AREA, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Reopened to shore fishing. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Boat fishing reopens on Feb. 15. LAKE OF EGYPT/REND: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the season. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for season.

The updates on Downstate sites below come from Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com:

– RICE LAKE – . . , will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose season..

– BANNER MARSH – Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING on Oct. 12th with last day to boat fish being Oct. 11th

AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA,

which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – DOUBLE T STATE FISH and WILDLIFE AREA – . . . remains Closed till Feb. 1st – EMIQUON PRESERVE – No boating, fishing or ice skating access before 12:00 pm during waterfowl season. – EVERGREEN LAKE – the SOUTHERN PART OF LAKE, AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st

to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY. – SNAKEDEN HOLLOW & McMASTER LAKE – closed – SPRING LAKE (South & North) – WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Waterfowl Hunting Area ON OCT. 15th with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 14th with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–

& AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats –

and Shore Fishing is allowed in entire lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day. – SANGCHRIS LAKE – THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic

effective Oct. 12th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 11th) through Jan. 31, 2016

(during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). – PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake is CLOSED from Nov. 1st to Jan. 15th

to Fishing until after 12:01 PM on Wednesday & Saturday. – ANDERSON LAKE – THIS AREA Will be CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake

from Oct. 15th (with last day to boat fish Oct. 14th) through Dec. 20th during waterfowl season

with bank fishing Only allowed. – CLINTON LAKE – an easterly area of Clinton Lake (The Waterfowl Refuge Area) between the DeWitt Bridge East (CH14) and the Rt. 48 Bridge

will CLOSE be on October 10th and will re-open on MARCH 31st…

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this last week, but I think it holds up for general advice at this stage:

Good morning fellas….here is an update/forecast on the fishing We are now in that transition phase of the fishing season. Too cold to put the boat in and not enough ice to safely fish. Our temperatures are going to drop significantly here this week and if the wind can stay down a bit, we will make some ice especially in and around some of the protected bays. I anticipate some diehard fishermen will be venturing out on the bays of Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sawyer Harbor, the inner bay of Sturgeon Bay along with some of the inland lakes like Clarks Lake and Kangaroo Lake. And like I said, it all depends on the winds. Generally, the areas I mentioned are the first areas that get ice covered and are usually the safest earlier in the season. Early in the ice season fishermen will concentrate their efforts obviously in shallower water searching for schools of Perch and Northern Pike which should be good since the both species were very active and quite plentiful late fall all the way up to our recent arctic blast. Brown Trout will also be getting targeted especially in the Northern Door County harbors from Egg Harbor north to Sister Bay…those bays generally freeze a bit later as they are not as protected, but like I said earlier, if the winds cooperate just a little, there will be some fair ice cover For the Perch, fishermen will generally spread out a few tip ups with fatheads and or shiner minnows and jig with and assortment of jigs tipped with wax worms, spikes and minnows or minnow pieces. One of the main keys to shallow water fishing is to be as quiet as you can as those fish will spoke easily in that shallow water And for the Pike, fishermen will run a spread of tip ups and automatic fishermen over a large area and suspend sucker minnows and Golden shiners. The Pike fishing is usually very good during first ice so there is lots of anxious fishermen out there right now. And the same goes for the Brown Trout fishing…fishermen will run a tip up or auto fishermen spread around a certain area, but don’t forget your jig rod. Many times, trout will hit a tip up and drop the bait and if you throw a minnow head on a jigging spoon and drop it down the hole you can get that fish to hit right away And as the bay of Green Bay continues to freeze and hopefully freeze well and quickly, fishermen will gradually venture out to some of those deep water “Honey Holes” and or steeper shoreline drop offs and reefs chasing Perch, Walleye, Brown Trout, Pike and of course the very sought after and delicious Whitefish Walleye fishermen will set up on and around reefs, shoals, steep shoreline drop offs that have rock to mud or sand transitions and generally fish for a couple hours in the morning and in the evening. The best jigs to have in the box are Odd’ball jigs, Rapala jigs, Shiver minnows and Rippin Raps just to name a few And the Whitefish, well you can catch them all day long. The better areas and the most popular areas are generally from the Henderson’s Point area north past Egg Harbor. And again, the ice is the key. If there is good, stable and thick ice, the options are endless. You can catch Whitefish as shallow as 5 feet of water out to 100 plus feet of water. We always tell fishermen to stay away from the large groups of people and there success will be much greater. Unfortunately, fishermen attract other fishermen and then you end up with lots of people in one area which in turn usually turns off the fish because of the noise. So spread out and if you think you are far enough away from a group of fishermen, go even farther away and your success will greatly increase There are too many options when it comes to types of jigs to use for the Whitefish to mention….it mainly comes down to technique and equipment. A decent flasher like a Vexilar or Marcum is one of the keys along with the right rod and real and especially line is the key. You have to know if you are fishing for fish 1st and foremost and if there are fish down there especially in that deep water like 50 to 100 feet, you need a good rod and reel and especially line to get those fish hooked and up to the hole. No stretch and thin Power Pro line tipped with a good fluorocarbon leader will greatly increase your odds. Tipping whatever jig you use including your slider hook which 90 percent of the Whitefish fishermen run with minnow pieces, wax worms, spikes and or gulp. Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle

The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the season.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Remember that Illinois Valley Outdoors is closed. Have bait and terminal tackle before going.

INDIANA STREAMS

I would expect fishermen getting back out to try as weather moderates. Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map.

KANKAKEE RIVER

No update. There have periodic ice jams, especially around Momence.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Ice is making for a more variable experience with perch. But I suspect things will change and evolve as the weather moderates this week. Steve Palmisano at Henry’s said there was still some perch being caught around open water at 89th and 92nd. There is some limited ice fishing in some harbors, but that is very variable and likely to become more variable this week. NAVY PIER NOTE: The fisherman’s parking special is $6, if out by 10 a.m. Find an parking attendant after you pull in to get the special. PIER PASSES: The pier passes for legal access to fish select piers at Jackson, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors in Chicago are available at Henry’s ($6 cash, one per valid fishing license). SHOP NOTE: Park Bait is closed for the winter.

LAKE VERMILION, MINNESOTA

Check Jarek Wujkowski of Rodsbent Guide Service.

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for season.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Gene Dellinger at D & S Bait said most lakes are icing over; Cherokee Marsh and Monona Bay are being most seriously fished; best bite is the bluegill on Monona Bay. Mendota is still open, but that could change with a calm night (but ice fishing Mendota is unlikely this weekend). Otherwise, go to Facebook for the latest updates.

MAZONIA

Reopens to ice fishing at your own risk on Dec. 31. Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington. Open daily, 6 a.m.-sunset.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service.

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis. sent this:

We didn’t get all the snow forecasted for our area over the weekend. The forecast called for 6-10 inches, got more like 4-6 inches and it was cold and light. Night-time and morning temps in the negative teens have helped ice production. Most popular early ice fishing areas are supporting 6”, to as much as 9” of ice. Big lakes should still be traveled with caution. Walleye: Very Good. Evenings are best as anglers targeting shallow walleyes with tip-ups baited with medium shiners or jigging with Raps, Slap Raps and the new Hyper Glide. On flowages, bites good early mornings and late afternoons ‘til dusk. Northern Pike: Very Good. Tip-ups with bladed rigs and set with large shiners or suckers are best. Good #’s of fish plus a few low 30’s over the weekend. Bluegills: Good – Very Good. On some of the higher pressured lakes this is the time to target nicer fish as they get picked off early. Moussees are getting top nod, but spikes, waxies and plastics producing nice catches of 7-8 1/2” fish. Yellow Perch: Good-Very Good. Nice sized perch (10-12”) being caught in shallows of 4-6’. Waxies balled up on #8 Forage Spoons and medium fatheads below set bobbers producing best. Fish scattered, but roaming these shallow weed flats. Crappies: Good. There have been a few reports of anglers finding nice crappies of 10-12” in amongst their bluegills in 4-7’ of water. Flowage anglers doing better over channels using rosie reds. Weather and concern of ice conditions have been the biggest drawbacks to participation this week. Trail checking on Lake Minocqua yesterday showed ice of 5-6” across the midst of the lake. More sub-zero temps and no snow ‘til next Sunday should help add an inch or two by the weekend.

EAGLE RIVER: This came from B+L, from reports from George Langley, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce:

Fishing Report The “Polar Vortex” is here and will have lasting impacts on the immediate fishing future. Barring extensive snow from winter systems coming through, the area will end up with great ice. Currently, 99% of the lakes are frozen over, with ice constantly mounting.

Only a few anglers have tested the ice out so far. While early ice season can be good, it takes a while to trust the ice thickness. This week’s cold will really set the rest of the season and the area should welcome a significant increase in the number of anglers out by next weekend. Don’t forget to double check ice thickness as you go deeper, and remember that on lakes that have current, such as the Chain of 28 Lakes, you’ll have some serious differences in ice thickness in specific areas.

Walleye: This fish was residing deeper before the ice came, but will now start making daily runs into the weeds or shallower water each evening to feed. Look to intercept them as they come in, setting tip-ups at the deeper weed edges in the evening. The most common tip-up bait is golden shiners, with walleye suckers a distant second. Move shallower if fishing late, as the balance of those fish are cruising the weeds.

Panfish: Look for action in a few weeks as all fish become more active. Bluegills: Typically slow starters each ice season. Perch: They are a little easier to find, usually in the deeper weeds. Crappies: Settling in deeper water in the winter, and will be found over deep mud flats or in the holes on the Chain of 28 Lakes.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted that ice fishing is beginning and he expects it to become even stronger as the weather stablizes later this week. His hours are 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root river section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said the lower river is iced.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Lakeside is scheduled to reopen Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Lake hours are now 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The restaurant is closed for the season. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

Here was the latest posting:

Shabbona Lakeside Bait and Tackle is planning on opening Friday Dec. 23 and will be open 7 days a week 8AM to 2PM after that except for Christmas Day. We will have a full line of bait and ice fishing tackle as well as ice fishing rentals (vexilars, marcum color cameras, propane power auger, hand auger, ice tents, and sleds).

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Stream flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN RIVER



No update.

WOLF LAKE

No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.