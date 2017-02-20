Will Cubs need a compliance mime for MLB’s new anti-hazing rules?

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs seem confident their countless sideshows, skits and dress-up trips won’t conflict with the new anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy under the new collective bargaining agreement.

“This isn’t hazing. That’s the difference,” Maddon said. “To me hazing was back in the day at Hazleton High School when they made all the sophomore jump off the [10-foot] wall at the risk of breaking a leg. That’s hazing.

“To have people dress up in a different manner to me it’s a little bit over the top to consider that hazing. Hazing to me indicates the situation where there might be some physical harm done to somebody.”

Baseball’s new policy doesn’t allow teams to require or even “encourage” players to engage in activities such as “dressing up as women or wearing costumes that may be offensive to individuals based on their race, sex, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or other characteristic.”

Cubs rookies in 2015 on the annual rookie-hazing road trip.

Cubs rookies were made by veterans to dress as cheerleaders for a September road trip last year, and as Disney princesses the year before as part of the team’s annual rookie hazing day.

Maddon hasn’t gone that direction with his own events. But he annually leads the league in team gimmicks and themed dress-up trips.

“Of course, there’d be the concerns for some psychological harm, and I’m aware of that,” Maddon said of the MLB policy.

“But situations like this are purely based on fun among the group,” he added of team events and themes such as the annual onesies dress-up trip. “I don’t think there’s a player out there that would be averse to any of that. We had to jump off a wall, man. It was scary.”