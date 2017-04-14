‘Will over skill’ — Net-front traffic key for Hawks in Game 2

Getting traffic in front of the goalie is harder than it looks, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said Friday. But it’s not rocket science, either.

“Will over skill,” Hawks forward Jordin Tootoo said. “Playoff hockey is all about will. Being mentally ready.”

After getting shut out by Pekka Rinne in a 1-0 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, the Hawks’ look to show some mental and physical toughness to make life a little tougher for Rinne in Game 2 on Saturday night at the United Center.

“We didn’t really make it hard on him,” Hawks forward Ryan Hartman said. “It probably wasn’t the hardest shut out that he had in his life. It was pretty easy for him. We need to get more pucks to the net and can’t really stress it enough — get in front of his eyes and make it harder for him to see pucks coming at him.”

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne made 29 saves in a 1-0 shutout of the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the first-round series on Thursday night at the United Center. (David Banks/AP)

There was little doubt the lack of net-front traffic irked Quenneville as much as any facet of the opening-game loss. He blamed the Hawks more than he credited Rinne for the shutout — “He looked all right because we didn’t make it tough on him.” And the Hawks made an extra effort to work on producing “greasy” goals in front of the net at practice Friday.

“Going into every game we always talk about [getting] to the net,” Quenneville said. “The goalies are too good. They’re too big. If they see the puck they’re going to stop it.

“Just trying to get a little more distraction in that area. We have to get there in order to make it tough on them and at least try to get second opportunities. With no traffic, you get no rebounds. So we’ve got to be harder to play against in that area.”

It’s an age-old lament of playoff hockey. Last year against the Blues, six of the Hawks’ first seven goals scored on a goalie came with Andrew Shaw in front of the net — including three goals by Shaw himself. The Hawks know what to do. They just have to do it.

“I don’t think it’s tough to get the message across,” Quenneville said. “They make it tough to get there and that’s part of getting to that hard area is something that takes will and will power. It’s easier said than done. but they all know if they want to score goals in this league, that’s where the rewards are.”

Losing their balance

Like every playoff team, the Hawks hope to establish four consistent lines. But their fourth line was invisible in Game 1, with just eight shifts. Rookie John Hayden (5:39) and Tootoo (5:29) had minimal ice time. Center Tanner Kero (13:15) was bumped to the top line in the second period.

Quenneville said the early deficit played a factor, with Patrick Kane double-shifting once the Hawks fell behind 1-0. But he still shook things up in practice, with Dennis Rasmussen replacing Hayden alongside Kero and Tootoo.

By the numbers

The Hawks are 6-3 in Game 2 after losing Game 1 under Quenneville — 4-3 on the road and 2-0 at home. The last time they lost a series opener at home — in 2010 against the Canucks — they fell behind 2-0 in the first 5:02 of Game 2 before rallying to win 4-2.

