Will the Cubs take advantage of a schedule that couldn’t look easier?

Say it slowly, Cubs fans. Savor the words. Maybe even take comfort in them:

Monday’s series opener against the Reds at Wrigley Field was the first of 24 consecutive games the Cubs will play against teams that currently have sub-.500 records.

OK, so it’s a bit of a mouthful. But this sure is a sweet stretch of the schedule for a team that entered a seven-game homestand leading by a nose in a four-horse National League Central race.

By the time the Brewers visit Wrigley next month, who knows how far out in front the Cubs might be? Three games? Five? More?

Anthony Rizzo on trying to climb the mountain in 2017 like the Cubs did a year ago: "This year we’re taking the steeper route. It’s a different journey, but we just want to get to the top.” (AP)

Or, you know, they could be in fourth place.

“Anything can happen,” veteran pitcher Jon Lester said. “That’s why you play the whole season. But of course we’d like to take advantage of this part of the schedule.”

There are any number of pleasant ways to spin the slate of remaining regular-season games. For example, Monday kicked off 13 straight against opponents (Reds, Rays, Reds again, Phillies) that currently are in last place in their divisions. And having 31 of the final 46 against teams from the Central — a down division the defending World Series champs should be able to handle, right? — can’t possibly be a bad thing.

Unless it, you know, is.

“You just don’t know,” said pitcher John Lackey, another guy who has seen it all.

Come to think of it, “you just don’t know” would’ve been a fine and fitting slogan for the 2017 season. It isn’t as evocative as “embrace the target,” which helped get the Cubs over the top in 2016, but it would be right on the money. Knowing the Brewers, Cardinals and Pirates would be hovering near .500 in mid-August, wouldn’t pretty much everyone alive have guessed back in April that the Cubs would be coasting toward the finish line?

Or to borrow from first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s metaphor: Shouldn’t the Cubs be charging toward the top of the mountain without a threat in sight?

“It’s a different journey [than it was in 2016],” Rizzo said. “We’re trying to climb the same mountain with a different route. The route we took last year was maybe the easier side, if people are looking at it from the outside. This year we’re taking the steeper route. It’s a different journey, but we just want to get to the top.”

They have fewer that four dozen games in which to do it. There’s still time to get things right, but the Cubs don’t have many more steps to waste.

“We’ve got six, seven weeks left to win the division,” Rizzo said. “We’re in position to do it. That was the goal in spring training, to win the division, get into the playoffs and win the World Series.

“If you win by one game or you win by 15, it doesn’t matter. There are no style points. Last year, we won with a lot of style points, getting doubted every step of the way. It’s no different this year. That’s just the way it is.”

Were the Cubs really doubted a year ago, when they flew out of the gate in April and maintained a huge division lead for most of the way? Short answer: No, they weren’t.

But this season is different. Any doubts about these one-step-forward, one-step-back Cubs have been well-earned.

Ah, but then there’s that upcoming schedule. It couldn’t be friendlier. Or so one would think.

