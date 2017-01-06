Willie Young sees ‘new hope’ in Bears, says defense must help new QB

Willie Young’s nickname for this Bears season sounds like a “Star Wars” title.

“It’s what I’ve been calling ‘new hope,’” the outside linebacker said Thursday. “We’ve got a lot of new people, a lot of new names in different places.”

The Bears signed quarterback Mike Glennon to be the starter this season and drafted Mitch Trubisky second overall. Because neither has much experience — Glennon has thrown 11 passes since the end of the 2014 season —it’s the defense’s responsibility, Young said, to play well and ensure the man under center doesn’t feel the weight of the team on his right shoulder.

“I would say our most important task this year defensively is to make sure that quarterback ­— whoever is the quarterback, whoever is on the field — our goal is to make sure that quarterback doesn’t have the pressure to score every single drive,” he said. “Because we’re playing lights-out on defense. He can afford a mistake. He can take a chance. He can make a throw that’s really tough — in that small little window.”

Bears outside linebacker Willie Young said he likes the direction of the team. (AP)

Young, an avid fisherman who celebrates sacks by reeling in a whopper, sounded optimistic Thursday — and not just because he was in his element, showing off Mercury Marine engines at DuSable Harbor. Since having offseason arthroscopic knee surgery — he hopes to return to the field by mandatory minicamp later this month — Young feels as healthy as he has in years. Young, who signed an extension through the 2018 season last year, thinks the team is headed in the proper direction, too.

The defense, though, needs to give take some of the pressure of its own quarterback.

“It’s going to be bringing fear to offenses,” he said. “And that’s not gonna be easy, now … But it’s going to be, defensively, making sure the quarterback is able to be relaxed and poised through adversity, because it’s going to happen. He’s not going to complete a thousand passes without throwing an interception. We know that. If you can, then hat’s off to you.”

While the Bears remodeled their defensive backfield — they signed cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper and safety Quintin Demps, all who figure to start — they’re betting on their returning edge rushers. They didn’t spend draft capital or any significant free-agent money on an outside linebacker, entrusting veterans Young, Pernell McPhee and Lamarr Houston to join former first-round pick Leonard Floyd as the team’s primary pass-rushers.

That vote of confidence has been heard by Young, who turns 32 in September.

“When you take ownership in what you do and what you bring to the table and what you’re being asked to do, there’s already a pressure on you,” he said. “I can’t speak for everybody but I feel like I play great under pressure. When adversity strikes, do I feel like I perform well? Yes I do. I know at the end of the day I give it my all.”

He did that last year. He was on the injury report four of the five final weeks of the season and held out of five practices during that span because of the knee injury, yet never missed a game. His 7 ½ sacks were the second-most of his career.

“The team is headed in the right direction,” he said. “It’s all gonna be a matter of whether or not we can figure it all out in a timely fashion and kick some butt. That’s what it’s gonna come down to.”

If so, it will make Glennon’s adjustment to a starting role — and eventually Trubisky’s — that much easier.

“It’s going to be important to just make sure we play lights out on defense,” he said, “so he can play ball.”