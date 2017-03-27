Willson Contreras homers twice, Jon Lester pitches 6 in Cub loss

Jon Lester pitched well except for a rough second inning during a six-inning tuneup for Opening Night.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Jon Lester pitched a six-inning tuneup Monday night for Sunday’s Opening Night start, making quick work of the Indians except for a rough second inning during the Cubs’ 4-3 loss to Cleveland at Goodyear Ballpark.

Three consecutive hits to start the inning, including a leadoff double, led to the three-run second Jon Lester, who otherwise pitched well.

He retired the side in order in the first and retired eight straight after the damage in the second, before allowing a fifth-inning homer to Abraham Almonte. Then he retired the final four he faced.

Lester also singled home a run from second with two out in the sixth.

The Cubs finished the spring 0-2-1 in three meetings this spring against the team they beat in seven games to win the World Series last fall.

Double pop

Catcher Willson Contreras hit his fourth homer of the spring to the top of the grass beyond the left-field wall in the fourth inning Monday, then followed with his fifth homer the opposite way in the sixth inning.

He finished 2-for-4, making him 6-for-13 with three extra-base hits in his last three games.

Almora to see time vs. RHPs

Manager Joe Maddon said center fielder Albert Almora won’t be in a strict platoon with lefty-hitting Jon Jay and will face right-handers, too, this year.

He also didn’t rule out an Opening Night start for the defensive whiz Almora in spacious Busch Stadium.

After hitting two homers and a double Sunday, Almora singled and doubled Monday.

On deck

Giants at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Matt Cain vs. Jake Arrieta.