Willy Garcia has surgery to repair broken jaw

BOSTON — Willy Garcia, who sustained a violent blow to the side of his head colliding with teammate Yoan Moncada on Monday night, has a fractured jaw in addition to a concussion that put him on the disabled list.

The Sox announced Thursday that a CT scan taken Wednesday in Chicago on the right fielder revealed a fractured right jaw. Garcia underwent a procedure to insert a plate into the jaw Thursday and is expected to miss four to six weeks, which very well could mean his season is over.

Moncada, playing second base, and Garcia converged on Darwin Barney’s short fly ball near the right field line on the play, during the sixth inning of the Sox’ 7-6 victory. Garcia attempted to make a sliding catch and Moncada, trying to avoid contact by jumping over him, struck Garcia on the jaw with his knee. The crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field gasped when a replay showed the hard contact causing Garcia’s head to snap from side to side.

“From the initial injury we thought it was [a concussion],” manager Rick Renteria said Thursday.

Willy Garcia is hit in the head by teammate Yoan Moncada as they collide going for a ball hit by Darwin Barney of the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday. (Getty Images)

“All of us are happy that it wasn’t his skull. That would have obviously been much more serious. Not that the blow he took wasn’t serious, but he’s going to be OK.”

Moncada, who thought his knee was seriously injured, was taken off on a cart but he missed only two more games with a bruise above the knee and was back in the Sox lineup against the Red Sox Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Garcia walked off under his own power but later said he did not know what happened until he saw the replay. Garcia, in his first season with the Sox,is batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBI.