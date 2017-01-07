Wilmette’s Tommy Wingels eager to give hometown Hawks a depth charge

Tommy Wingels was living in the Gold Coast during the spring of 2010. He had just finished up his junior season at Miami (Ohio) and was about to embark on his professional career with the San Jose Sharks, who had just been swept in the Western Conference final by the Blackhawks.

And even though he was a member of the Sharks organization, he couldn’t help but be a little bit excited when Patrick Kane scored the Stanley Cup winner in Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I remember the night they won, I was just sitting in my bedroom,” Wingels said. “we had a little balcony, and you could just hear the city erupt. People in the street, people celebrating. I’ll never forget that moment. It’s such a contagious thing, and it’s a huge, huge reason why I signed there.”

Wingels — born in Evanston, raised in Wilmette, and a product of New Trier — signed a one-year contract with the Hawks on Saturday, hoping to become the team’s next hometown hero.

Ottawa's Tommy Wingels sends Blackhawks center Tanner Kero into the boards during a game on March 16. (AP Photo)

“Growing up in Chicago, seeing the transformation of the team and seeing the Blackhawks hoisting the Cup over the last few years, it makes you enjoy and want to play for the Blackhawks even more,” he said. “Playing against them as an opponent over the years is kind of difficult when you grow up such a big fan of the team. … Going into this [free agency] process, if they had interest, it was going to be an opportunity that would be very, very hard to turn down.”

The 29-year-old Wingels is a physical, straight-line, bottom-six winger (he also has played some center) who scored 31 goals over two seasons between 2013-15. But he had just seven goals in each of the past two seasons, and had just two goals and two assists in 36 games with Ottawa after being dealt at the trade deadline. Stan Bowman is counting on Wingels giving the Hawks some bite in what is becoming a very crowded bottom six.

“The roster’s a bit in flux and things are changing, but people seem to forget that this was the No. 1 team in the West last year,” Wingels said. “It’s still an unbelievable team. … It’s about role players and guys further down the lineup stepping up. And I think I can be one of those guys who really helps out, whether it’s as a penalty killer, an energy guy, or a checker. I think I can contribute in a few ways.”

The Hawks also signed power forward Lance Bouma, who scored 16 goals in 2014-15 but had just five total in the past two seasons. He was just bought out by Calgary. The Hawks also made two more organizational depth additions, signing goaltender J-F Berube and defenseman Jordan Oesterle to two-year deals.