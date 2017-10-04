Wind, rain don’t shake sunny disposition of early-bird Cubs fans

Cubs fan Mike Schmidt got to Wrigley Field early Monday, still hoping to snag a bleacher ticket. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Umbrella-inverting winds and a steady drizzle greeted the early bird crowd assembled outside Wrigley Field Monday for the Chicago Cubs first home game of seasopening day.

Cubs employees handed out rain ponchos and worked fruitlessly to dry off rows of folding chairs laid out for a 10 a.m. ceremony to mark the opening of The Park at Wrigley – a grassy knoll flanked by a brick plaza just west of the ballpark.

Mike Schmidt, 20, of Villa Park arrived at 8 a.m. to get in line for first-come-first-served bleacher seating.

“It’s opening day. I’ve got to be here,” he said.

About a dozen ticketless fans stood outside a box office window hoping to be the first to scoop up extra tickets the ball club sells on game day.

Around the corner, a 32-year-old fan who asked not to be named stood outside Murphy’s Bleachers at Waveland and Sheffield sipping a beer.

“It’s going down pretty good for 8:45 a.m.,” he said. “Breakfast beer. I’ll probably go to Starbucks after this.”