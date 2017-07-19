Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore says uncle shot and killed in Chicago

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore says his uncle, Leroy, has been shot and killed in Chicago.

Moore said on Twitter that Leroy Moore was caught in crossfire on Tuesday night. He says he is stunned and devastated by the news.

Please pray for my family as my uncle, Leroy was caught in crossfire and killed in Chicago last night. I'm stunned and devastated right now. — Howard Moore (@Howard_Moore) July 19, 2017

Howard Moore is from Chicago. He added that his uncle and “so many others are caught in the middle of senseless violence every day,” and that people must stand against gun violence in his hometown.

My uncle and so many others are caught in the middle of senseless violence everyday! We must stand against gun violence in our city! https://t.co/3qE39z45yg — Howard Moore (@Howard_Moore) July 19, 2017

Howard Moore is in his second stint as an assistant at Wisconsin, having rejoined the Badgers when Greg Gard was promoted to head coach to replace the retired Bo Ryan in December 2015. He was also the head coach at Illinois-Chicago from 2010-2015.