With all due respect, Blackhawks finally find a way to beat Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — In the twilight zone of the NHL season — 55 games into the season but not quite close to the home stretch — the Blackhawks didn’t have to work too hard to manufacture motivation as they neared the end of a six-game road trip: Could they find a way to beat the Winnipeg Jets?

The Hawks were 0-4 against the Jets and goalie Connor Hellebuyck this season heading into Friday night’s game at MTS Centre. Hellebuyck’s mastery of the Hawks was particularly mystifying. He came in 4-0 with a .961 save percentage and 1.25 goals-against average against the Hawks — he is 13-13-1 with a .901 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average against the rest of the league.

Hawks captain Jonathan Toews didn’t ignore the reality — while the Hawks have no problem getting up for the Capitals and Penguins, they struggle to play with the same verve against the Jets and Wild.

“We need to prepare better. We need to come out and have much more respect for that team and what they can do,” Toews said. “They have a lot of offense and a lot fo ability and they always play great in their building.”

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook swipes the puck from out of danger after a shot by the Jets' Mathieu Perrault went between goalie Corey Crawford's legs in the second period. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Hawks showed the perhaps new-found respect for the Jets, taking the lead in the second period and holding on through most of the third before pulling away for a 5-2 victory, their fourth straight win on the six-game road trip.

Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Duncan Keith scored goals as the Hawks built a 3-1 lead in the third period and Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin added empty-net goals for the Hawks, (34-17-5), who are 4-1 on the road trip with one to go Saturday night at Edmonton. Corey Crawford stopped 30-of-32 shots, including the first 14 he faced in the third period as the Hawks built a 4-1 lead.

As they did against the Wild on Wednesday night when they ended an eight-game regular-season losing streak to Minnesota, the Hawks were strong at the start. Aided by two power plays, they dominated play throughout the first period, outshooting the Wild, 16-9.

They did not score on either power play, but broke through with a five-on-five goal when Kane scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-slot feed from Panarin. Anisimov made it possible, battling to keep the puck in the zone after the Jets appeared to have a relatively easy clearing opportunity.

The goal was Kane’s 269th of his career, breaking a tie with Tony Amonte for sixth place on the Hawks’ all-time goals list. (Dennis Hull is fifth with 298 goals.)

Though the Hawks were in control for most of the period, Corey Crawford made the biggest save, stopping Mathieu Perreault with his right leg pad to negate what looked like a sure goal.

The Jets, though, tied the game 1:23 into the second period when Bryan Little poked in a rebound of a long shot by Toby Enstrom.

The Hawks regained the lead when Anisimov tapped in a rebound after Hellebuyck stopped a shot by Panarin. Anisimov’s 19th goal of the season gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead at 12:16 of the period.

Anisimov’s goal elicited a push-back from the Jets, and the Hawks barely fended it off. Crawford made a pair of big saves in one flurry, but Brent Seabrook saved a goal by swiping the puck just before it crossed the goal line after a shot by Perreault went between Crawford’s legs.