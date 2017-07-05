With Brett Anderson out, Cubs rotation has options and questions

The Cubs have some options for their rotation. They also have questions.

As expected, the Cubs placed struggling starter Brett Anderson (low back strain) on the 10-day disabled list and brought up reliever Justin Grimm. With Anderson out, the Cubs have a hole in their rotation and could plug it with either Mike Montgomery or Triple-A starter Eddie Butler, or with a pair of off days coming up they could simply go with four starters.

“We could do a lot of different things. Just watching these guys pitch the next three days, then does anybody need an extra day? Do you want to pop a sixth guy in there?” manager Joe Maddon said.

If Montgomery is next he won’t need to be stretched out much. He has a history of starting and has thrown 97 pitches over his last two outings, which is a silver lining from the short outings by starters he’s relieved in games.

Brett Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Sunday's game. | Getty Images

“He’s not far off, number of pitches wise. He probably can go 80 pitches if we were to start him next time out, 75-80 easily,” Maddon said. “If you’re looking to do so something like that, that’s exactly what happens. You put him in the game and just let him ride for a little bit if you can, but normally it’s under a bad situation.”

And Maddon wouldn’t want to keep Montgomery in the bullpen just to eat up innings.

“I want to believe the trend is going to go in the right direction with the starters. If it doesn’t it’s going to be difficult for a long period of time,” Maddon said.

Of course, the Cubs haven’t gotten many long starts recently. Anderson left in the first Saturday, Kyle Hendricks lasted 5 1/3 innings Friday, John Lackey went five Thursday and Jake Arrieta went six on 85 pitches on Wednesday.

“I think they’ve been given all their opportunity to pitch as long as they should be pitching in these games to this point,” Maddon said. “As we pitch better, they’ll pitch longer into the game. It’s pretty simple stuff.”

