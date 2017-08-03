With Brian Hoyer out, all eyes on Mike Glennon for the Bears

It’s full steam ahead for Mike Glennon. The Bears dropped out of the running for veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer during the league’s negotiation window, two league sources said.

NFL Network and ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon that Hoyer is expected to sign a multi-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Hoyer will reunite with coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

One source said that Hoyer, who joined the Bears last season on a one-year, $2 million contract, expressed his gratitude to Bears staff members at Halas Hall this week. He also removed any remaining belongings from his locker.

Hoyer, 31, started five games last year in place of an injured Jay Cutler before he suffered a broken arm of his own on Oct. 20 against the Packers. He finished the season with 1,445 passing yards, six touchdowns and a 98.0 passer rating. He did not throw an interception.

QB Brian Hoyer. (Getty Images)

At this point, the Bears are zeroed in on Glennon at quarterback, according to league sources.

Glennon doesn’t have the starting experience that Hoyer has, but he’s a younger option at 27 years old. Glennon’s playing time also was affected by two coaching changes with the Buccaneers.

According to The Times-Picayune, the Saints had a high grade on Glennon when he was coming out of North Carolina State in 2013. Bears general manager Ryan Pace was in the Saints’ front office at that time.

That year, the Bucs drafted Glennon in the third round with the 73rd overall pick. The Saints had the 75th pick and took offensive tackle Terron Armstead.