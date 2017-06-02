Bulls win without Butler; Carter-Williams impressive again

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bulls star Jimmy Butler missed his second consecutive game Monday with a bruised right heel.

That meant another opportunity for guard Michael Carter-Williams to continue climbing his way out of end-of-the-bench purgatory, and he did so by scoring 21 points as the Bulls held on to beat the Kings 112-107.

But it was Dwyane Wade who played the hero, making a tiebreaking jumper with 13 seconds left, then adding a steal and dunk off the ensuing inbounds pass to give the Bulls a four-point lead. He finished with 31 points.

With Butler out, Carter-Williams suddenly has emerged. Coach Fred Hoiberg started him in Butler’s place Friday against the Houston Rockets, and Carter-Williams responded with his best game in a Bulls uniform, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out six assists in 35 minutes.

The performance not only earned Carter-Williams a second consecutive start, but it also showed Hoiberg he had turned the bad feelings he initially had after being benched in favor of Jerian Grant late last month into a positive.

‘‘When you do make a change like that, you’re not going to expect them to be happy,’’ said Hoiberg, who has made his share of lineup changes this season. ‘‘As a competitor, you want them a little disappointed to maintain their edge. At the same time, you want them to stay professional and accept the role that’s given to them. I think our guys have done a nice job of that.

‘‘My biggest thing is I can relate to these guys. I was a guy that was taken out of lineups and inserted back in. I didn’t play a lot of games until maybe five left in the season, and then all of a sudden I’m in the playoff rotation. So you never know when your name [will be] called, but you have to stay ready.’’

Carter-Williams still would like his starting job back, but he at least has the right attitude again.

‘‘I think in any situation it’s good to use that fuel and just have a chip on your shoulder when you go out there,’’ Carter-Williams said. ‘‘Of course, you want to be out there playing. It’s just controlling your emotions, really. Take everything and put it into positive energy instead of negative.’’

German import

Hoiberg still isn’t sure how good rookie forward Paul Zipser can be, but he said he’ll continue to make him one of the first players off the bench until he shows he can’t handle it.

‘‘He’s been playing at a very high level, playing against grown men for several years in the [German] league that he was playing in,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘So how does that translate? I think it’s a shock, initially, because of the athleticism that the NBA game has.

‘‘But Paul has shown he has a tremendous basketball IQ, and he plays extremely hard. He plays both ends of the floor, and I think he’s shown that he’s a guy you can count on to go out there and play solid basketball.’’

