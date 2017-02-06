With fireworks, Anthony Rizzo gets engaged

With fireworks and a Lake Michigan proposal, Anthony Rizzo is officially off the market.

On Thursday night, Rizzo and girlfriend Emily Vakos got engaged. Rizzo proposed to Vakos on the lake and arranged a fireworks display to mark the occasion, one that Dexter Fowler said he saw from his hotel room.

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017 Cubs Anthony Rizzo proposed to his girlfriend on Lake Michigan. | Anthony Rizzo/Instagram

“It was great,” Rizzo said. “She was totally surprised. That’s what I wanted. Somehow kept that under wraps.”

Wow! Soon to be Mr. And Mrs. Rizzo 🍾🎉💍🛳 A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Rizzo said he and Vakos didn’t have a date set, and that the last few hours have been filled with congratulations and happy emotions. Actually, Rizzo said one of those emotions was relief, because he didn’t lose the ring.

It’s also the latest big life event for Rizzo, who as we all know has had a pretty eventful past 12 months.

“It’s the best,” Rizzo said.

Some of his current and former teammates congratulated Rizzo on Twitter.

Congrats to these two💍 https://t.co/Pgg1CdZBXK — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) June 2, 2017

Welcome to the family Emily! https://t.co/CWEhbVPalh — David Ross (@D_Ross3) June 2, 2017

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow