With fireworks, Anthony Rizzo gets engaged
With fireworks and a Lake Michigan proposal, Anthony Rizzo is officially off the market.
On Thursday night, Rizzo and girlfriend Emily Vakos got engaged. Rizzo proposed to Vakos on the lake and arranged a fireworks display to mark the occasion, one that Dexter Fowler said he saw from his hotel room.
“It was great,” Rizzo said. “She was totally surprised. That’s what I wanted. Somehow kept that under wraps.”
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Rizzo said he and Vakos didn’t have a date set, and that the last few hours have been filled with congratulations and happy emotions. Actually, Rizzo said one of those emotions was relief, because he didn’t lose the ring.
It’s also the latest big life event for Rizzo, who as we all know has had a pretty eventful past 12 months.
“It’s the best,” Rizzo said.
Some of his current and former teammates congratulated Rizzo on Twitter.
Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow