With focus on them, second line finding goals harder to come by

It doesn’t take a hockey genius to figure out that the best way to beat the Blackhawks is to load up against their dynamic second line. For most of the past 16 months, the Hawks have been a one-line team, their offense carried by the high-scoring trio of Artemi Panarin, Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane. And the more those three produce, and the less the other nine forwards score, the tougher the sledding gets.

“They maybe pay more attention to us, how we play in the zone, or how we break out,” Anisimov said. “We just need to try to find a way to beat them.”

The bad news is, other teams seem to finally be figuring it out. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anisimov had no goals and two assists in his last eight games. Panarin has no goals and two assists in his last six games (falling out of the top 10 in the league in scoring, which could prevent him from cashing in on his salary-cap-altering bonus). Kane has three goals in his last eight games, but one of them came during a spin with Jonathan Toews on the top line.

The good news is, the Hawks are 6-2 in those games, and are finally seeing the rest of the lineup step up. The third and fourth lines were on the ice for all six Hawks goals against Colorado last Tuesday, and for the only goal against Boston on Friday. And Toews had a four-point night in Sunday’s win over Vancouver.

Artem Anisimov has no goals and two assists in his last eight games. He had 18 goals in his first 37 games. (AP Photo)

If the other lines can keep that up, it should eventually loosen things up for the Anisimov line. After all, that’s the entire reason Joel Quenneville keeps Kane and Toews on separate lines — to force opposing coaches to pick their poison.

“If all four lines can play the same way, then everybody’s going to score,” Anisimov said. “It’s good for us and it’s good for the team.”

Nobody’s too concerned about Panarin, Anisimov and Kane. In a season and a half, the trio has combined for 146 goals. Every other player who’s been in the lineup in that span has combined for just 226.

“It’s always going to be tough for those guys, knowing the standard they set [last year] and the consistency of being a productive line,” Quenneville said. “It’s an ongoing challenge for them, but we feel that that line’s got so many different ways of finding a way to loosen things up and get some shifts in the offensive zone and be dangerous. Even when they don’t score, they absorb a lot of the other team’s quality ice time.”

Confidence is never an issue for the trio, either. After all they’ve done since the start of last season, a little eight-game drought is hardly going to send them into a panic.

“We know we can score and we can create moments,” Anisimov said. “But sometimes the goalie plays good, sometimes the defensemen play good, and sometimes you just don’t score. We just need to find a way.”

NOTES: Dennis Rasmussen missed the morning skate with an illness and will be a gametime decision for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If Rasmussen can’t play, Quenneville said Marcus Kruger — who hasn’t played since suffering a hand injury on Dec. 30 — could return to the lineup.

