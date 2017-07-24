With his pitching dominance, Jose Quintana trade pays off for Cubs

Since coming from the White Sox to the Cubs, Jose Quintana has made two quality starts, with one way to look at them being his three earned runs allowed and two wins in 13 innings.

Another way is by game score, a measure of pitching dominance. Quintana’s first Cub start, with seven innings, no runs, three hits, 12 strikeouts and no walks against the Orioles scores at 83. That’s second-highest on the Cubs this season, after Jon Lester’s 85 in a 4-1 complete game victory over the Giants on May 23.

Quintana’s second Cub start, a 5-3 victory Sunday over the Cardinals, scored 60, still an above-average start.

Each starting pitcher starts with 50 points and moves up or down from there. One point is added for each out recorded, one point for each strikeout and two points for each inning completed beyond the fourth.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, July 23, 2017. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

One point is subtracted for each walk, two points for each hit, four points for each earned run allowed and two points for each unearned run allowed.

Let’s use Quintana’s first Cub start and walk through how it works.

• Start with 50 points.

• Add 21 points because he got 21 outs in seven innings.

• Add six points because he completed three more innings after the fourth, each worth two points.

• Add 12 points, one for each strikeout.

The 50-point base plus the additions bring the total to 89, but then come the subtractions.

• Subtract six points, two for each of his three hits allowed.

Quintana allowed no runs or walks. That left a game score of 83, tied for 17th best in the National League this season. The league high has been 95 by the Marlins’ Edinson Volquez in his no-hitter over the Diamondbacks on June 3.

The all-time game score leader for a nine-inning game is the Cubs’ Kerry Wood with 105 in his 21-strikeout one-hitter against the Astros in 1998.

An average NL start in 2017 has had a game score of just over 50. Of 1,470 starts through Sunday’s games, 734 had a game score of 52 or better and 736 were at 51 or less.

It’s a measure of the Cubs’ first-half struggles that 44 of their 88 starts before the All-Star break scored 50 or lower. In all of 2016, only 42 starts scored 50 or less.

Before the break, 10 of Lester’s 17 starts scored 50 or lower, including a team-low nine in a 14-3 loss to the Pirates July 9. Jake Arrieta’s low was 15 and he also had a 25 and a 26 among the six of his 18 starts that were 50 or less.

Since the break, Lester has scored 78 and 72 in his two starts and Arrieta’s starts were 60s each. John Lackey scored a 60 and Mike Montgomery the one subpar start at 37 but also a strong 68.

The post-break sample is too small to say the problem has been fixed, but with Quintana added, the game scores have been looking up.