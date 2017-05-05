With hoopla aplenty, Cubs drop series opener to Yankees

Ask most of the Cubs personnel and they’ll tell you this weekend series against the New York Yankees will conclude the whirlwind opening to 2017.

After a spring that spotlighted them as world champs, after banner raisings and ring presentations and Opening Days and a trip to Boston and the hoopla of Theo Epstein’s return there, this Yankees series and the ultra attention it automatically brings should be the end of the unusual.

The Cubs figure they can get “back to normal baseball’’ after Sunday.

But things never will be quite the same as past Cubs seasons.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, tags out New York Yankees' Starlin Castro during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXC118

Friday’s heady 2-0 lead through eight innings brought visions of 2016 —only to have a ninth inning heartbreaker in Brett Gardner’s three-run homer off Hector Rondon (0-1) turn it into a 3-2 loss.

What did look like 2016 was Aroldis Chapman’s work as a closer, saving it for New York.

“It was a wonderful, great game,’’ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “They just got us in the end.

“We were short in the bullpen and it was [Rondon’s] game.’’

Already the Cubs are hearing how their first 16 wins haven’t come in the style of 2016. The starting pitching doesn’t seem quite up to par. And though the bullpen has been strong, those 10 come-from-behind victories they’ve notched will tax a team eventually.

Maddon knows that – but he remains a believer in the starters’ eventually “settling in.’’

“To have such a decent record [16-13] with the starting pitching not doing as well yet, I find encouraging,’’ he said.

That would be true of Friday’s starter, Kyle Hendricks, who persevered into the sixth with a shutout, in large part because of outstanding defense by Jason Heyward in right field.

Heyward fought a gusting wind that got the better of Yankees outfielders, twice starting inning-ending double plays to keep Hendricks’ 1-0 lead alive.

“Today was one of the toughest days I’ve seen,’’ Heyward said of the northerly gale reaching 35 mph. “You just have to be ready and try to be at the spot [the ball] will be.’’

Kris Bryant had provided the lead in the first with a homer (6th) off Yankees starter Michael Pineda, the only Cubs hit until Kyle Schwarber added another homer (5th) in the sixth.

The Cubs finished with only four hits while Hendricks, Brian Duensing and Pedro Strop kept the Yankees from scoring on eight hits before the ninth.

Heyward’s double plays and another by the infield aided them.

“The defense was huge,’’ Hendricks said. “JHey and the infield with KB [Bryant] and [shortstop Addison Russell], that’s what kept us in the game.’’

Hendricks helped himself staying “focused,” as he put it, when a seemingly small strike zone posed a challenge.

“It’s there,’’ he said of the mechanics that made him baseball’s ERA leader last season but was absent in his first several starts this season. “I just have to start trusting it.’’

Hendricks has a 1.04 ERA in his last three starts compared to 3.51 overall.

“Kyle is looking the same [in the last few starts]’’, Maddon said. “I still think there’s another level left,’’ he added.

Hendricks is one example of how different things are in the Cubs’ first weeks of 2017.

Last season’s world champs won 103 regular season, but that isn’t necessarily this year’s target number.

Maddon and his staff consider the magic number to be 90, a number that more than likely gets a team into the playoffs – and then the season of October.