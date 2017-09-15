With injuries mounting, Bears need better depth — or better luck

Even after losing wide receiver Kevin White and linebacker Jerrell Freeman to injuries last week, it’s possible the Bears could have a net gain in the starting line up Sunday against the Buccaneers.

They lost two starters, but could gain three if guard Kyle Long, wide receiver Markus Wheaton and cornerback Prince Amukamara return from injuries.

But don’t count on it. While all three practiced on a limited basis this week and are officially listed as questionable, it doesn’t look like the return of any of them is imminent. And let’s face it, the Bears haven’t had that kind of luck with injuries under Ryan Pace and John Fox, no matter how hard they try to fix that chronic issue.

The Bears made a determined effort to address their injury problems last season when they had 19 players on injured reserve, and have little or nothing to show for it. In the past two games that starters have played, they have had three starters go on injured reserve. Wide receiver Cam Meredith suffered a torn ACL in the third preseason game against the Titans, and Freeman (torn pectoral muscle) and White (broken shoulder blade) went down in the regular season opener against the Falcons.

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman was put on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle against the Falcons last week. Nick Kwiatkoski will start in his place Sunday against the Buccaneers. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

So already this season, the Bears are in a familiar predicament heading into Sunday’s game: It’s not just a matter of who will start against the Buccaneers, but who will finish. And even then you never know. Freeman played 56-of-59 defensive snaps in the opener and was on the field even for the Falcons’ game-ending kneel-down — and ended up on IR with a torn pectoral muscle that he apparently suffered on the first play from scrimmage.

The Bears, not surprisingly are unbowed in the face of bad early returns.

“There were 29 torn ACLs just [through] the first three weeks of the preseason,” coach John Fox said. “It’s just a reality. I don’t know how you avoid them. We make a big deal out of it because you try to adjust and do everything you can, but in our three guys’ cases I’m not sure really how you train helps that. It’s a tough, physical game.”

Every team has injuries, but the Bears seem to have more than most. According to footballoutsiders.com, the Bears led the NFL with 155.1 Adjusted Games Lost, which measures not only the injuries, but the importance of the players lost. That’s the highest total in the NFL by their account since 2000.

The Falcons, meanwhile, went to the Super Bowl on the back of an offense that led the league in scoring — and not-so-coincidentally was one of the healthiest in the NFL. Of the 11 starters on offense, the Falcons lost just three games to injury — Julio Jones missed two games and Mohamed Sanu missed one.

Reserve guard/tackle Tom Compton played just 61 snaps on the offensive line last season with the Falcons, because the entire line started all 19 games and played 98.0 percent of the offensive snaps. Compton already has played 67 snaps on offense with the Bears — starting for Long in the opener. Some teams seem to have it and some teams don’t.

There is a solution of course. “The good teams have depth,” Wheaton said. “It’s just next-man-up, really. That’s all it is.”

But that’s the challenge for the Bears. They have better depth this season. The Nick Kwiatkoski who will start for Freeman on Sunday is an upgrade over the Kwiatkoski who replaced Freeman and Danny Trevathan as a rookie last season, for instance. But they don’t have enough to sustain another string of injuries that accelerated the plunge to 3-13 last season.

Not yet anyway. Therein lies the paradox that could define this season: To get better depth, they need better health.

