With Rajon Rondo sidelined, Celtics humble the Bulls in Game 3

An “Alpha’’ down, and suddenly the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference looked, well, like a No. 8 seed.

With Rajon Rondo in street clothes thanks to a fractured right thumb, the top-seeded Celtics finally drew blood in the first-round best-of-seven series, beating the Bulls at the United Center on Friday night, 104-87.

Rondo sustained the injury in the third quarter of Game 2. Coincidentally, a game in which the veteran point guard fell just a rebound shy of a triple-double.

Without Rondo on the floor for Game 3?

How about six points and no assists from his replacement in the starting lineup in Jerian Grant, and just two points from his back-up in Michael Carter-Williams.

The real surprise, however, was the play of Jimmy Butler.

It was Rondo who labeled Butler, Dwyane Wade and himself the “Three Alphas’’ back in training camp, but Butler had just two points until late in the third quarter when he rattled off six straight points for the Bulls.

As for Wade, he was steady with 18 points, but both Wade and Butler combined for just 13-for-39 from the field.

Meanwhile, four of the five Boston starters scored in double-figures in what was a must-win situation. The Bulls still have a 2-1 lead in the series, with Game 4 coming on Sunday.