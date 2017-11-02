With the season 54 games old, the Bulls still have no identity

PHOENIX – It was an interesting answer by Dwyane Wade.

Make that an interesting non-answer.

After a disappointing Friday night loss to the Phoenix Suns, Wade was asked if this Bulls team was constructed correctly.

“I’m not touching that,’’ Wade said.

Considering the Bulls will now travel to Minnesota to face their old friend and former coach in Tom Thibodeau, and do so with a 26-28 record, Wade didn’t have to touch it. Especially with the season now 54 games old, and, to a man, very few are able to truly explain an identity or even a style of play.

They saw what the Suns were. A 17-37 team, but one that pushes the ball up the floor at a blinding pace.

What style has this Bulls team grabbed onto?

“I don’t know,’’ three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler said. “[Bleep], do whatever it takes to win games is the style that we play. I think we’ve got to be better at that, but in the end it doesn’t matter what style you play. You can play this way, that way, as long as you win that’s a good style of basketball.’’

Wade had a similar vague description.

“You want to know what you do well,’’ Wade said. “If you don’t know what you do well, then how do you win consistently?’’

Asked if this team even knows what they do well, Wade said, “at times.’’

“A game like [Friday’s], if you look at statistically, the thing that we gave up is how we lose games,’’ Wade said. “We turn the ball over a lot, give up a lot of transition points and not have a lot of ball movement. And we lose the rebounding war. Those are the things that don’t give us a chance to win.’’

Basically, the blueprint to losing basketball.

But what can’t be ignored since this roster was thrown together last summer is how two supposed basketball men in general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson tried passing this off as a workable situation.

They knew the coach liked pace and space, but instead gave Fred Hoiberg iso and inconsistency.

It was built on hope. The hope that Doug McDermott would be a knock-down three-point shooter who could improve defensively. The hope that Nikola Mirotic would finally be that stretch-four that they hyped him as three seasons ago. The hope that Denzel Valentine would be a play-maker/outside threat, allowing Butler and Wade to attack the rim with drive and kick.

What they are currently left with, however, is a No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and some serious decisions to make as the Feb. 23 trade deadline continues to creep up.

“Our identity is what our identity is,’’ Wade said. “We’re a team that once we do the right things, we can score. We’ve proven that. We just have to do everything right. We’re not a team that can lollygag and not do things right and still put up 112-plus on you. I’ve been saying all year: [Our margin of error] is very slim on this team.’’

Beating Thibodeau on Sunday would give the Bulls a respectable 3-3 record on this road trip, but Butler (right heel contusion) is iffy to play, after trying to gut his way through the Suns game. Then they will go into the All-Star break with home games against Toronto and Boston, which is no easy task.

Then again, very little this team does comes easy.

“We haven’t yet found a niche,’’ veteran big man Taj Gibson said. “We have the ability to become a defensive team, but at times lack of shot making affects our defense. Got no choice but to move forward.

“If you look around you really can’t dwell on it because you have like nine other teams [in the East] doing the same things you’re doing. It’s tough. Really tough. Just have to go with the punches. It’s part of the NBA, I guess.’’