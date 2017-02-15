Wolves, Berube adjust as top performers get NHL call from Blues

When Craig Berube took over the Wolves coaching duties, he understood he had two responsibilities.

Not only was he tasked with returning the Wolves to the AHL playoffs, but his job also involved developing players for the St. Louis Blues, the Wolves’ NHL parent club.

Fifty two games into his first season, Berube has the Wolves sitting in second place in the Central Division, three points behind Grand Rapids. But the Wolves’ team success has landed four players with the Blues as part of an AHL landscape filled with comings and goings.

Center Wade Megan became the latest to make the move to St. Louis. There, he joined left wing Kenny Agostino, center Ivan Barbashev and left wing Magnus Paajarvi. But the call-ups have stripped the Wolves of their three leading scorers and has left Berube to adjust.

“It’s good that guys are up there playing – we’re happy and that’s where they want to be,” Berube said Wednesday. “That’s what their goal is to get there. But the other side of it is that we’ve got guys that we’re going to bring up from the East Coast League or guys that are here that have a bigger role now and so they look forward to it, too. That’s kind of how it goes.”

Each of the four Wolves call-ups have scored at the NHL level at some point this season. Barbashev became the latest when he scored his first career goal earlier this month against Ottawa.

Entering Wednesday night, Barbashev had spent eight games with the Blues after notching 19 goals and 18 assists for the Wolves. Barbashev, a second-round draft pick in 2014, was plugged into a role by Berube that often placed him in the high-traffic zone in front of the net. There, he found success as a goal-scorer both on the Wolves’ top lines and power play and developed a toughness that comes in a position that draws a lot of physical contact.

But Barbashev realized the more he proved himself, the more he would be noticed in St. Louis.

“Every time I go in there, I know I’m going to get something (physical),” Barbashev said last month. “Every team has to play in front of the net and they have to protect everything. Every time I go in there, I know it’s going to be hard, but I have to stay in there and battle through it.”

Like his fellow call-ups, Barbashev focused on filling his role with the Wolves rather that dwelling his NHL future.

But when the chances come, Berube is often among the first to wish his players well. After coaching the Flyers for two seasons before landing with the Wolves, Berube saw players make the jump players had to make while dealing with an upgrade in competitiveness and skill level they will see on a nightly basis.

The rest, Berube said, is up to them.

“They know what to expect,” he said. “The one thing you can control is how hard you work and how competitive you are. If you’re competitive, you’re going to be OK.”

