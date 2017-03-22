Wolves have plenty of net worth heading into stretch run

Jordan Binnington is one of two options Wolves coach Craig Berube has at his disposal as the AHL regular season winds down.

Wolves coach Craig Berube may prefer to have a go-to-goaltender as his team enters the stretch run of the AHL regular season if given the choice.

But with the Wolves in pursuit of a Central Division title and their first postseason berth in two years, Berube may be content to have a solid 1-2 combination.

While Jordan Binnington has registered a team-high 28 appearances in net this season, a now-healthy Ville Husso could keep Berube from making a final determination on who he puts in net on a nightly basis.

Husso recently returned from a lower body injury that had sidelined him since Feb. 10 and had given Binnington the majority of starts in goal after Pheonix Copley was traded to the Washington Capitals. But as Husso moves closer to being at full health, Berube is left with a bit of an unpredictable future as he weighs his options.

“I do feel comfortable with either one and so does the team,” Berube said. “But we’re here to develop players, too, and to put these guys in situations that are important situations for the hockey club in big games so I think that it’s important that they’re both playing.”

The Wolves have used at least two, sometimes three, goalies throughout the first 65 games of the season. But as they continue to chase the Grand Rapids Griffins for the top spot in the AHL Central, balancing player development with putting a winning product on the ice on a nightly basis can prove to be a balancing act.

Both Binnington and Husso have proven up for the challenge. Binnington, who was 15-6-1 with a .910 save percentage entering Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Monsters, became the fifth goalie in Wolves history to register back-to-back shutouts this season. His aggressive, challenging style has impressed Berube, who has liked the way Binnington has played in high-pressure situations.

In his own way, Husso (8-6-1, .912 save percentage) has also demonstrated poise that keeps him in the conversation moving forward. Regardless of who Berube chooses to play on a nightly basis, he expects that his goalies take similar approaches.

“All goalies want to be perfect, but that shouldn’t be their mindset,” Berube said. “They should be going out and making sure that they’re ready, they’re competing and they’re aggressive in their play. Their mindset shouldn’t be, ‘Well, I have to be perfect tonight’ – they have to do their job.”

Given the fluidity of how quickly Husso can get his game up to speed, Berube will continue to be patient as he monitors who he may shift into a full-time starting role. But with two solid options to choose from, he believes an on-going and friendly competition for playing time between Binnington and Husso could prove to be a benefit – not only to the two candidates but to the Wolves as a whole.

“Competiveness within your team – whether it’s forwards, defense or your goalies is a good thing a lot of teams,” Berube said. “These guys care about each other, but they understand that you’ve got to play well to play.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.