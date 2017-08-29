WOOOO! Ric Flair about to begin physical therapy

Wrestling icon Ric Flair will soon begin physical therapy after a hospital scare two weeks ago.

Can’t you envision wrestling announcer Jesse “The Body” Ventura turning to Gorilla Monsoon and saying, “never underestimate the recuperative powers of the Nature Boy.”

Two weeks ago Ric Flair had fans praying for him. Today he has them marveling. The Nature Boy tweeted that he’s about to begin physical therapy after a hospital scare on Aug. 12 that left the wrestling world on edge.

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, wrote this on her Facebook page: “He is doing very well for man who has been through so much! He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.”

Flair had to be admitted to an Atlanta hospital two weeks ago for an undisclosed surgery, according to his representative.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

The 68-year-old Flair is a wrestling legend, whose signature “WOOOOO!” has spanned generations.