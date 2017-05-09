WR corps only a mother could love? ‘This group’s going to be special’

Whether or not the Bears’ 2017 receiving corps is the worst in the NFL, it very likely is the most nondescript.

With Alshon Jeffery gone and Cam Meredith on injured reserve, Kendall Wright is the leader of this pack — he had 29 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans last season. In fact, the six wide receivers on the Bears roster — Wright, Kevin White, Josh Bellamy, Deonte Thompson, Markus Wheaton and Tre McBride — combined for 93 receptions, 1,185 yards and seven receptions in 2016. The Packers’ Jordy Nelson had better numbers by himself — 97 receptions, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Of course, Nelson had the great Aaron Rodgers throwing to him. These Bears will have Mike Glennon and perhaps rookie Mitch Trubisky throwing to them. But while the Bears receiving corps might be an easier target for critics than for Glennon or Trubisky, the situation might not be as ominous as it appears. There Bears have other targets in their offense, with intriguing potential in tight ends Zach Miller and Adam Shaheen and running back Tarik Cohen. It’s up to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to come up with inventive game plans to utilize everybody in the offense to make it passable.

Therein likes the rub, of course. On offense, the Bears have few “skins on the wall,” as John Fox likes to say — from Loggains to the receivers to the starting quarterback. Then again, that’s what this Bears season is all about — from top to bottom, they’ll have to be better than we think.

Cameron Meredith's season-ending injury against the Titans in the preseason left the Bears without their leading receiver from 2016. (Mark Zaleski/AP)

“I really don’t read that [worst in the NFL] stuff,” receiver Deonte Thompson said. “But this group’s going to be special. You mark my words and watch it.”

Say what?

“Somebody will step up. This group is working, making plays every day in practice. Trust me, the guys upstairs wouldn’t have put this group together if they didn’t feel we could get the job done. They believe in us. We believe in ourselves It’s going to be a special group.”

2. This is not the most nondescript receiving corps in Bears history. In 2004, Lovie Smith’s first season, Bears receivers David Terrell, Bobby Wade, Justin Gage, rookie Bernard Berrian and Daryl Jones had a combined 72 receptions for 836 yards and three touchdowns the previous season.

3. Meredith’s season-ending injury and the Bears’ dearth of proven wide receivers is casting a larger light on the curious divorce between the Bears and Alshon Jeffery. It would have been one thing if a team stepped up to give Jeffery a long-term deal. But he signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Eagles, with $8.75 million guaranteed. The Bears made an offer, and Jeffery guaranteed a Bears Super Bowl following last season. But ultimately, it seemed like neither side was overly interested in making things work out.

4. The Bears’ management of their quarterback situation will get more interesting this week when they name a No. 2 quarterback. Veteran Mark Sanchez might be the better option to replace Glennon in the middle of a game, but Trubisky likely is the better option in the middle of a season, when he can have a week to prepare.

It remains to be seen just how well the Bears manage this situation. They started off great — giving Trubisky the two-minute drill in the first half against the Broncos in the preseason opener helped ignite Mitch Mania. But they ended awkwardly — exposing Trubisky to unnecessary hits in the final minute against the Browns last week after having him hand off for the first three series seemed illogical and inconsistent. This is a learning process for everybody involved — you just hope nobody gets hurt, especially Trubisky.

5. Team captains usually are players who have been around awhile, but three of the four offensive/defensive captains this season were honored before they even played a regular-season game for the team — Glennon, linebacker Jerrell Freeman and safety Quintin Demps. And the fourth, guard Josh Sitton, arrived last September.

That’s how much the Bears roster has turned over under GM Ryan Pace. In 2013, the Bears’ five captains had a combined 40 seasons with the team (Jay Cutler, Roberto Garza, Lance Briggs, Julius Peppers and Pat Mannelly). This year, they have seven, including special teams captain Sherrick McManis (five).

6. Though Shaheen and running back Tarik Cohen figure to play Sunday, safety Eddie Jackson likely will be the only rookie to start. The fourth-round pick from Alabama still has a lot to learn, but he’s already shown he learns well.

“He’s just smart, man,” said Demps, a nine-year veteran. “He hasn’t had many [mental errors] and Vic Fangio’s defense is very, very difficult. For a rookie to come in and pick that up — it just shows a lot about his IQ as a football player.”

Demps has an idea where that came from.

“I think him being around [Alabama coach Nick] Saban, I think Saban has a little thing with DBs for some reason,” he said. “So we trust him. Coaches trust him and he’s earned the right to start. We’re going to roll with him. We’re going to rock with him.”

7. By the Numbers: The Bears have just three players who have been to the Pro Bowl — none on defense: Sitton (four times), guard Kyle Long (three) and running back Jordan Howard (one). But they have 19 players with playoff experience, including 13 who have played four or more playoff games.

Five Bears have played in the Super Bowl: Sitton (Packers), linebackers Danny Trevathan (Broncos) and Pernell McPhee (Ravens), cornerback Prince Amukamara (Giants) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (Falcons). All but Compton played on a Super Bowl winner.

8. Calvin Ridley Watch: The Alabama wide receiver, a 6-1, 190-pound junior, had seven receptions for 82 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown that gave No. 1-ranked Alabama a lead it would not lose in a 24-7 victory over No. 3 Florida State on Saturday night in Atlanta.

9. The Bears, who had 19 players on injured reserve last season, already have nine players on IR this year. But that’s a little misleading. Only four players are believed to be out for the season — Meredith, guard/center Eric Kush, rookie guard Jordan Morgan and long snapper Patrick Scales.

Safety Deiondre’ Hall, because he was on the initial 53-man roster, is eligible to return after missing eight weeks. NFL teams can activate two players from IR this season instead of one, and no longer have to designate the player to return when he goes on IR.

10. Bear-ometer: 6-9-1 — vs. Falcons (L); at Buccaneers (W); vs. Steelers (L); at Packers (L); vs. Vikings (W); at Ravens (L); vs. Panthers (L); at Saints (L); vs. Packers (W); vs. Lions (W); at Eagles (L); vs. 49ers (W); at Bengals (L); at Lions (T); vs. Browns (W); at Vikings (L)

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com