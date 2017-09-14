WWW Chicago outdoors: Green Bay to Great Lakes to Des Plaines SFWA

I’m going back to doing Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors to capture stuff going on over the weekend and the things I will be doing.

That begins tonight for me. I will be speaking at Riverside Fishing Club on fishing access in Chicago. I will try to touch on as much as I can. RFC meets, beginning at 6:45 p.m. tonight, at the American Legion at 900 S. LaGrange Road, LaGrange. Click here for information, though the site was down the last time I tried it.

I am looking forward to it.

I am leaving afterward for Green Bay, where I will be fishing for muskie with Capt. Kevin Pischke of Lay in a Line Guide Service this weekend.

I am really looking forward to that.

If I was staying home this weekend here are some of the things going on.

The lead thing I would be doing is trying for a king on the Chicago lakefront. There are not a ton of Chinook, but there are enough to be interesting. Maybe next week I can try that.

In more organized things, there are two main ones.

There’s Adopt-a-Beach on Saturday, The clean-up of Great Lakes beaches and shorelines has many events in Illinois. Click here for events. I have never done one of those and probably should some year.

Also on Saturday (well and into Sunday morning), there is the Illinois Bowfishing Festival & Conservation Shoot at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area in Wilmington. It’s free and includes Chef Philippe Parola on preparing Asian carp, bowfishing ranges, fishing clinics and bowfishing tournaments. There’s family stuff.