WWW Chicago outdoors: Kings, Hunting & Fishing Days, Field Museum IDs

Canoes ready in 2014 for the Northern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days at Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville. Credit: Dale Bowman

Add heat to this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

I still think chasing kings on the Lake Michigan lakefront will be the primary focus for hard-core fishermen, but with the weather forecast I expect a lot will be wading our rivers and fishing local ponds and lakes, too.

As to more formal events, the big one is the Northern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days on Saturday and Sunday at Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville. It includes the usual free plethora of family-aimed events: kids fishing and casting, re-enactments, hawg trough, ranges (BB, archery, trap), paddling, dog events and deer processing.

For another family event, the Field Museum’s ID Day is 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, a free day for Illinois residents.

Here are the main details for this cool event, which I need to make one of these years.

You can bring in clean, dry bones, fossils, rocks, meteorites, seashells, feathers, artifacts, and photographs of mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, and insects—just nothing that’s alive or was recently, or the animals (or their fleas) could get loose in the Museum. And even if you don’t have anything to bring in, stop by anyway—the Museum’s scientists will have specimens on display for you to see (and touch) and are ready to talk shop about your favorite scientific topic. The Field Museum is an active research institution that relies heavily upon its 30-million-specimen-strong collections. As a result, it’s “home” to dozens of scientists studying everything from moss to Mosasaurus, and ID Day is the one day every year when visitors can bring in specimens to show these scientists and ask questions about them. This event marks the Museum’s fourth annual ID Day. Last year, over a dozen Field Museum scientists specializing in zoology, paleontology, geology, and more were available to identify specimens and answer questions. This year, to meet the popular demand of the event, even more scientists will be on hand.

Normally, I attend Hunting and Fishing Days Saturday morning. Not this year. I will be in Pennsylvania for my late sister’s internment, so my weekend is for family and memories.